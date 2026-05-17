VIP PODCAST 5/17 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Zilem: ROH Supercard of Honor PPV in-depth review, analysis of Women’s Survival of the Fittest main event, Bandido vs. Blake, state of AEW and WWE talk, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Brian Zilem for an in-depth review of the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV that aired on Honor Club. They give their in-depth analysis of all of the big matches on the card starting with the Women’s Survival of the Fittest main event and working their way backwards through the card. They talk about the current state of ROH and whether or not people can invest in the wrestlers on the roster given the lack of upward mobility for most of the talent on the card. The show concludes with a look at the current state of AEW and WWE. Download this show now!

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