FREE PODCAST 5/17 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & McNeill on Reigns-Batista comparison, AJ Styles early WWE work, Bayley, ROH booking, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-16-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Pat McNeill to discuss the previous night’s Raw and look ahead to Extreme Rules. Topics included comparing Roman Reigns in 2016 to John Cena in 2006, plus Alex Greenfield’s perhaps more apt comparison of Reigns of 2016 to Batista of 2006. Also, the misuse of Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, fears of how Bayley might be used, the Raw closing segment with Ric Flair, Steph, Shane, Charlotte, and Nattie, the promos of A.J. Styles so far, prospects of a John Cena vs. Reigns match, ROH’s booking situation and the criticism of it this year including at the latest tapings, and more with live callers and email questions.

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