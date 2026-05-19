FREE PODCAST 5/18 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Weigle talk return of Brock, Roman-Fatu-Usos possible directions, Becky, Seth, Theory, French Fries (166 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Paul Weigle. They discuss the Brock Lesnar surprise return and how the “retirement” moment after losing to Oba Femi can be made into total storyline canon that doesn’t frame the retirement as a misdirection swerve that people should be angry about. Also, a look at where this Brock-Oba situation could be headed, thoughts on Austin Theory in the main even against Seth, Becky Lynch and Sol Ruca, various ways the Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu-Usos could be brilliant storytelling that all works out or bankrupt storytelling that is a manifestation of flaws in WWE’s booking mindset. All mixed with live caller and chat interactions throughout, plus French Fries as the Analogy of the Night.

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