VIP PODCAST 5/18 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Brock’s big return, Seth vs. Theory headlines, Street Profits tension, Reigns-Fatu-Usos saga continues, Becky-Sol Ruca, more (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 18 edition of WWE Raw featuring Brock Lesnar’s big return attacking Oba Femi, Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory in the main event, Street Profits tension, the Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu-Usos saga continues, Becky Lynch-Sol Ruca, Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh, and more.
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