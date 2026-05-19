WWE RAW RESULTS (5/18): Tomachick’s alt-perspective report on Seth vs. Theory in the main event, Oba Femi Open Challenge with surprise Brock return, Reigns-Fatu-Usos drama, Paige & Brie vs. Perez & Rodriguez

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WWE RAW RESULTS

MAY 18, 2026

GREENSBORO, N.C. AT FIRST HORIZON COLISEUM

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

[HOUR ONE]

-Raw opened with aerial shots of downtown Greensboro and a recap of the drama between Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns from the prior week. Back to the show, Roman pulled into the arena and was greeted by Adam Pierce who blamed Roman for last week. Roman told Adam Pierce he was going to call out Jacob but while they were talking, Jacob’s music started playing in the background and he made his way to the ring. The Samoan werewolf called Roman out from the ring.

Instead of Roman, The Usos came out, Jey was carrying a chair. Jimmy tried being the voice of reason and questioned Jacob for not acknowledging Roman after losing at Backlash. Jey tried attacking Jacob but was stopped. Fatu locked in the Tongan Death Lock before Jey hit him with a chair to no affect. Jacob got Jey in the Death Lock and Romans music hit while the crowd chanted “OTC!.” Roman and Jacob stared each other down before Roman stepped into the ring. Roman threw the first punch and knocked Fatu into the corner. Reigns tried the superman punch but was countered into the Tongan Death Lock. It took a couple of super kicks and a spear from Jey before Jacob broke the hold. The Uso’s hit a 1-D and the tied Jacob’s arms in the ropes. They proceeded to beat Jacob. The Uso’s threw Jacob into a spear from Roman. The Uso’s and Roman started walking backstage and met Adam Pierce on the ramp, where Roman told Adam to fire Jacob. Before Pierce could get a word in, Jacob grabbed a microphone and challenged Roman to a tribal combat match.

(Robert’s Recap: One of the better storylines in the WWE seems to finally be exploding. The Usos getting involved only propels the story further. I didn’t hear when the Tribal Combat match would take place, but I am assuming it will be at Clash in Italy. I also do not believe the title will be on the line, which might mean Jacob will come out as the winner. That would be the logical choice as this storyline still has some gas in the tank. Maybe we will get a massive blowoff at SummerSlam. Either way, I am ready to see these two go at it again.)

-Graves and Cole discuss the brutality of a tribal combat match before the camera shows different wrestlers walking through the arena.

-A video package showcasing the friendship between Finn Balor and JD McDonagh played. Finn makes his entrance. (c)

(1) FINN BALOR VS JD MCDONAGH – STREET FIGHT

First match of the night and they went right to the floor. Cole explained this is a rubber match between the two with each having a win over the other. Balor threw chairs and kendo sticks into the ring. McDonagh grabbed a stick and started wailing Balor over the back with it. McDonagh placed a chair in the turnbuckle, which of course he was thrown into. Balor got out of the ring to grab a table while JD pulled off a quick suicide dive. JD’s face came a bit too close to the corner of the announce table.

They fought into the crowd where Balor threw JD into an equipment case. JD got control of the match and slammed Balor’s head into the equipment case. JD got on top of the case and hit a nice looking moonsault on Finn. [c]

After the commercial, both wrestlers were back in the ring. Finn retained control as Cole mentions the table set up in the corner. Balor unleashed chairshots into the back of JD. JD countered Finn and hit a standing moonsault while Balor was lying on a chair for a two count. “This is awesome!” chants rained down from the crowd. Balor kicked JD into the table and found himself in the “drop zone.” Balor went up to the top rope but missed the Coup de Grace as JD moved out of the way. McDonagh gained control of the match and hit another moonsault for a two count. McDonagh’s back was noticeably bruised and scratched as he grabbed a table from under the ring. JD set the table up and laid Balor across it. McDonagh tried climbing the top rope before Balor stopped him.

Finn went for his finisher, but Dominik came out to interfere. JD hit a superplex from the top rope through the table for a close two count. Dominik started throwing trash cans into the ring. They both hit Finn with the cans. Dominik tried hitting Finn with a 619 but accidentally hit Finn. Balor placed the trash can on JD and kicked him into the drop zone and hit the coup de grace for the win.

WINNER: Balor in 14:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Great match between two good competitors. If you don’t know the history between Finn and JD, it is worth a quick Google search. Two styles that really complement each other. The suicide dive looked scarier when it first happened, but JD is no stranger to that announce table. This match deserved the time it got. Finn is a low-key legend and usually doesn’t get a chance at matches like this. JD also got to showcase his skills. It seems like he gets lost in The Judgement Day. Hopefully, when they split up, he can start branching off into the star he could be.)

-Throwback to the six-man tag match last week and showcasing the struggle between Seth Rollins and The Street Profits. Seth said he knows he’s a marked man and has no allies in the back. He also knows he must end The Vision. Seth mentioned he hasn’t had a match on Raw in over nine months. Seth challenged anyone and everyone in The Vision to a match tonight. He ended the interview by calling our Bron Breakker. [c]

-Byron Saxton interviewed Sol Ruca. She maintained her confidence before Becky interrupted, saying she should go back to NXT. Becky told Sol Ruca to leave, which she did. Becky continued to trash talk Sol when Sol’s entrance music can be heard, and she made her way to the ring. Sol went out to the ring and challenged Becky to come out, which she did. Sol said she will prove Becky wrong and that she does belong on the main roster. She challenged Becky to a match right there in the ring which Becky declined. Becky put herself over and told Sol that she is not on the same level as the champion and therefore not ready for a match with the champ. Becky said she would face Sol at Saturday Night’s Main Event if she thought she was ready for it. Becky made it known the match would not be a title match because Sol did not earn the chance to win the belt.

(Robert’s Recap: Sol still has some work to do on the microphone and in the ring, but it is clear the WWE sees her as a major player down the line. Putting her with stars like Becky Lynch will only help her improve in both aspects, this should be a fun feud and will help propel Sol Ruca.)

-The Vision are backstage where Bron tells Heyman to make the match for Seth Rollins. Heyman said he made the match for Seth Rollins vs. Theory instead. Bron tells the rest of The Vision to leave so he can talk to Paul. Bron wanted Seth, but Heyman explained that now Bron will know exactly where Seth Rollins will be. [c]

(2) ORIGINAL EL GRANDE AMERICANO & THE CREED BROTHERS vs. EL GRANDE AMERICANO & LOS AMERICANOS – Tornado Match

The ring cleared and Bravo and Julius got the match going. Cole and Graves kept putting over the mask vs. mask match happening in AAA. Rayo and Bravo got control of the match on the Original El Americanpo before Brutus broke up their momentum. The dissolves into mayhem as wrestlers went flying through and over the ropes. [c]

Original Americano showcases his power on Rayo and Bravo. The Original Americano team hit high-flying moves for a two count. Americano’s team pulled out metal plates and placed them in their masks. A German suplex from all three of the Original Americano team set up three moonsaults and three pins, all for a two count. El Grande Americano hit a running head butt with the metal plate in his mask for the pin.

WINNER: El Grande Americano & Los Americanos in 11:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Okay, I’m over it. The past three weeks I have been saying this feud doesn’t mean anything in America. Nothing against the competitors, but I do not want to see these two together in America. I do appreciate them showcasing AAA and putting over the mask vs mask match, but the crowd seemed disinterested and to be fair, WWE has been doing a terrible job of letting their audience know the magnificent story going on between the two Americanos.)

-Backstage, Brie Bella and Paige were getting ready for their match. The Doordash mascot made his debut. (c)

-Cole announced that the tribal combat match will take place at Clash in Italy for the belt. They also showed a video highlighting exactly what a Tribal Combat match is. Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed The Usos as LA Knight interrupted. LA Knight seemed like he wanted a piece of them, but The Usos made it known it would have to wait.

-A recorded interview between Michael Cole and Ethan Page aired. Page handed Cole a card of interview questions to read which he was not happy about. Ethanage mentioned he was born a champion while Penta must work to become one. Cole put over Ethan’s charisma and talent before telling him his ego will be his downfall. Ethan told Cole it’s not ego, but it is confidence. Ethan said he will beat Penta at Saturday Night’s Main Event. [c]

(3) ROXANNE PEREZ & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ VS BRIE BELLA & PAIGE – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match

Paige started off against Roxanne and thrashed her around the ring. Paige hit some stomps on Roxanne in the corner. Cole pointed out its Paige’s first match in nine years on Raw while its Brie’s first match in seven years. Brie and Raquel got tagged in and Rodriguez got the momentum as Liv cheered on from outside the ring. Perez tagged back in and hit Brie hit a slap to the face. Brie retained control before Raquel intervened. Brie started hitting the “Yes!” kicks on Raquel. Graves mentioned they were the “IT” kicks, made famous by the Miz. [c]

Back from commercial, The Judgement Day was in control. Paige made the hot tag to Brie who worked over Roxanne. Brie hit more “YES” kicks on Roxanne and a kick from the top rope on Perez. Liv distracted the referee which let Raquel interfere with Brie. Paige intervened and the champs took out Raquel, but Roxanne knocked Paige out of the ring. Brie went to the top rope but was knocked down by Liv. The referee caught her and kicked Liv out, but in the mayhem, Raquel threw the belt to Perez. However, she missed Bried and got rolled up for the pin. Liv attacked the champs from behind and a beatdown in the ring commenced. Lyra and Bayley came out for the save.

WINNER: Brie Bella & Paige in 10:30.

(Robert’s Recap: Not a bad match and it is always nice to have a championship match on the card. Brie and Paige looked like they were on the same page, and they work very well together. The Judgement Day seems stronger than ever chemistry wise and this whole break up does not seem to be happening soon.)

-LA Knight talks to Seth Rollins and offers his help with The Vision. [c]

-Penta has a video package calling out Ethan Page.

-Fans rose up in anticipation of Oba Femi’s entrance. Out of absolutely nowhere, Brock attacked Oba. (Brock is back!?) He hit Oba Femi with four F5’s. Oba lay on the mat while Brock stared at him and then left the ring.

(Robert’s Recap: OH, MY LORD, is this man over. I know people like to talk about CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, but this is what over looks like in wrestling. Incredible. Brock coming back is probably one of the biggest secrets WWE has kept. Really surprised I didn’t read about it on X, but wow what a return. No words were said and this can only mean a gigantic feud will be coming. Does this lead to a retirement match at SummerSlam? Does anybody really stay retired? I do not know, but I could not be more excited for what happens next.)

-Adam Pierce frantically ran back to his office saying he signed retirement papers on Brock before running into Heyman. Pierced asked for answers, Heyman gave him a contract signed by Brock for a match against Oba at Clash in Italy.

-Cathy Kelley questioned The Street Profits on their chances of winning the Men’s Tag Team Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event. They said they were ready for Logan and Theory. Dawkins saw Seth getting ready for his match tonight. Montez wanted nothing to do with Seth, but Dawkins went to talk to him. Seth made it clear he knows he’s all alone. [c]

(4) SETH ROLLINS vs. AUSTIN THEORY (w/Logan Paul)

Seth attacked Theory and Logan Paul as they made their entrance. Seth got Theory back into the ring as the bell rang. Seth dominated Theory and threw him to the floor. Rollins missed a stomp on the outside but maintained control. Paul got in the way of Rollins, but Seth didn’t take the bait and made his way back into the ring. Seth hit a buckle bomb on Theory. The crowd chanted, “Fire Logan Paul.” Rollins knocked Theory out of the ring as Cole and Graves keep brining up the fact that Bron knows Rollins is vulnerable. Theory worked the knee on Rollins. As rollins got momentum back, Logan interfered and knocked Rollins off the ring apron. Theory rocked Seth with a heavy punch and knocked him over the barricade. [c]

Rollins countered Theory into a falcon arrow but kept selling his injured leg. Rollins worked theory over in the corner and started gaining momentum. Theory tried hitting a rolling dropkick, but Rollins turned it into a nice looking powerbomb. Rollins went for a pedigree, but Theory turned it into a half crab. Theory tried for a stomp, but Rollins countered into a clothesline. Rollins on the top rope got knocked down by Logan and got hit with a stomp from Theory for a two count. Theory jumped on Rollins and unleashed a fury of punches.

Logan handed Theory brass knuckles and then distracted the referee. The plan backfired as Seth hit a superkick and put on the knuckles. The referee saw Rollins with the knuckles and confiscated them. Seth took out Logan and hit Theory with a pedigree for the win. Logan attacked Seth after the match. Angelo Dawkins ran down to the ring to attack Logan Paul. Theory and Paul beat up on Dawkins as Montez Ford made his way to the ring. Montez took out The Vision. Montez questioned Dawkin’s loyalty to Seth and then took a spear from Bron. Seth started beating on Breakker before Paul intervened. Seth took a nasty looking spear from Bron. Theory and Logan hold Seth over the bottom half of the stairs. Pierce and executives come down to stop The Vision. Pierce and company try to push The Vision back to the locker room.

WINNER: Rollins in 13:00.

(Robert’s Recap: The match was what it needed to be, but the injury to Seth really didn’t play a huge role. Maybe it will be a factor later in the feud. Bron looked like a freak of nature. Dawkins coming down to make the save was a bit predictable, but I think the bigger story might be the animosity going on between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. With Bianca out for some time, WWE might try to experiment and turn Montez heel.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Overall, it was a good to average Raw with the highlight obviously being the return of Brock Lesnar. I think people will talk about the lack of wrestling on the show tonight, but WWE did advance some storylines. Sometimes the wrestling has to play second fiddle, and I know some people won’t like it, but it is needed to get that big payoff at the PLEs.