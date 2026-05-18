FREE PODCAST 5/18 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell talk Christian’s future, Angle’s mistress, Cole-Lawler Mother’s Day angle, Rey Mysterio on Raw, Cena-Miz, more Raw talk, Viking stadium (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the May 10, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net discuss the previous night’s Raw and take live phone calls. Subjects include the Michael Cole-Jerry Lawler angle and Mother’s Day references, TNA’s name, Chyna in TNA, Christian’s future, and more.
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