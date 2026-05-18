WWE RAW RESULTS (5/18): Keller’s report on Oba Femi Open Challenge, Reigns responds to Fatu, Paige & Brie vs. Perez & Rodriguez for Women’s Tag Titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

MAY 18, 2026

GREENSBORO, N.C. AT FIRST HORIZON COLISEUM

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 9,338 tickets had been distributed; arena set up for 9,761. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts. On the previous visit one year ago this week (5/16/2025) for a Smackdown, it drew 11,883, another year-over-year drop in attendance.

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PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Paul Weigle to review WWE Raw LIVE. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

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LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Paige & Brie Bella vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

“Original” El Grande Americano & Los Americanos Hermanos vs. El Grande Americano & Los Americanos – Trios Tornado Tag Team match

Oba Femi Open Challenge continues

Roman Reigns to respond to Jacob Fatu’s attack on The Bloodline