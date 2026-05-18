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VIP PODCAST 5/18 – Greg Parks Outloud! WWE’s most recent set of releases, including New Day, J.C. Mateo, and Tanga Loa, and what the future may hold for them outside of WWE (20 min.)

May 18, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at the four most recent WWE releases – Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Tanga Loa, and J.C. Mateo – and what wrestling companies may be suitors for their services.

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