WWE RAW PREVIEW (5/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, MAY 18, 2026

Where: GREENSBORO, N.C. AT FIRST HORIZON COLISEUM

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,151 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,761. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Paige & Brie Bella vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

“Original” El Grande Americano & Los Americanos Hermanos vs. El Grande Americano & Los Americanos – Trios Tornado Tag Team match

Oba Femi Open Challenge continues

Roman Reigns to respond to Jacob Fatu’s attack on The Bloodline

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (5/11): Tomachick’s alt perspective report on Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony for Fatu, Iyo vs. Sol Ruca, Dom vs. Americano for AAA Mega Title

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Road Warrior Animal’s widow blasts A&E’s Legion of Doom documentary