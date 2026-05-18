30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (4/29/1996): The episode where Cornette accused Michaels of trying to “sully and corrupt and desecrate” British Bulldog’s wife

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

APRIL 29, 1996

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #386 )

(Live from Souix City, Iowa)…

-During the intro for the show Jerry Lawler told Vince McMahon that Jim Cornette would explain that Shawn Michaels is a womanizer and a home-wrecker…

(1) Mankind beat Bart Gunn at 11:30. McMahon called Mankind deranged and Lawler said, “That’s the pot calling the kettle black.” The atmosphere of Raw was actually quite relaxed without Nitro in opposition. The pacing of the match elicited a few “boring” chants. Mankind “bled” from the side of his eye, although it was probably fake blood. Mankind got it on his finger and later used it for his finger-in-mouth nerve hold finisher. Mankind was then mesmerized by his post-match music as Bart writhed and suffered… Jim Ross interviewed Bart Gunn backstage. Bart was gasping and talking about the paralysis the hold causes. Mankind then attacked him as they went to a commercial break…

(2) “Stone Cold” Steve Austin defeated Scott Taylor at 2:38. Before the match Savio Vega then came to ringside to his entrance music to commentate. Vega said he was going to challenge Austin to a Caribbean Strap Match. After the match, he issued the challenge over the house mic. Vega then charged the ring and whipped Austin from behind…

-British Bulldog and his wife Diana Smith came to the ring. Shawn Michaels then followed. McMahon interviewed Michaels in mid-ring first. Michaels said no one thought he could match Bret Hart at his game or Diesel at his, but he came out on top of both. Michaels said: “Don’t get me wrong, I know I took an ass-kicking, but I gave one back.” Cornette then accused Michaels of trying to sleep with Diana.

Cornette narrated footage of a security personnel calling Diana to the back to supposedly talk with Cornette. Cornette said he had nothing to do with it, and in fact Michaels backed her into the corner and propositioned her. Diana shook her head yes. Cornette called him a “sexual deviant” for wanting to “sully and corrupt and desecrate” her. He concluded, “Diana, look at him and tell the man who tried to lay his hands on your most private parts and call him a fornicator.” Diana then said, “Shawn, I know you want me.” The fans oohed and ahhed. Michaels said, “Mrs. Smith, with all do respect, please do not flatter yourself.” Diana slapped him. Michaels said, “I guess we know who wears the pants in the Smith family.” Bulldog attacked Michaels as they cut to a commercial…

-Upon returning, they showed the pullapart brawl that took place during the commercial break…

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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(3) The Godwinns fought The New Rockers to a double countout at 9:30. In an inset interview, Sunny said the Rockers are dumb enough to be dangerous. Sunny came to ringside at 6:00. Fans chanted, “Sunny.” She caused a double countout thus neither of the teams won, and the winning team was supposed to earn a tag title shot… Ross interviewed Mankind in a stairwell. Mankind talked about his deprived childhood and also promo’d his Undertaker feud…

(4) Ultimate Warrior pinned Isaac Yankem (w/Jerry Lawler) in 4:00. Warrior ran to the ring and then back to the locker room and then back to the ring for no apparent reason. After a minute of action, they cut to a commercial. Upon returning, Warrior pinned Yankem is less than a minute. All that hype, less than two minutes of wrestling; they are obviously trying to hide Warrior’s weaknesses. Afterward Lawler said he was trying to get in the ring to tell Warrior what a jerk he is, but he had cords wrapped around his ankle and couldn’t…

McMahon and Lawler previewed next week’s show featuring Undertaker vs. Owen Hart with Goldust at ringside doing commentary and 1-2-3 Kid vs. Marc Mero. Lawler taunted McMahon about having to sit next to Goldust next week… Good job refocusing Michaels right away from Diesel to Bulldog…