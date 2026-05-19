NXT PREVIEW (5/19): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Tatum Paxley vs. Lizzy Rain – NXT Women’s North American Championship match
- Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox & Saquon Shugars) – NXT Tag Team Championship match
- Tony D’Angelo & Myles Borne vs. Mason Rook & Kam Hendrix
- Keanu Carver vs. Tate Wilder
- Tristan Angels in-ring debut
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (5/12): Miller’s alt perspective report on Jordan vs,. Grey, Drake vs. Noam Dar, Lince Dorado vs. Naraku, Paxley & Rain vs. Lyons & Zaria
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on Naraku’s debut, Mason Rook’s contract signing, Emily Agard’s latest interview
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