FREE PODCAST 5/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #388 (5-18-96) including Nitro moves to two hours, Warrior University, Kuwait Cup, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #388 of the PWTorch including Monday Nitro shifting to two hours and what it means for the ratings battle, Warrior discusses his new business ventures including Warrior University, Ahmed Johnson wins the first prestigious Kuwait Cup, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

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