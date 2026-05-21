FREE PODCAST 5/21 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Barbati talk Crews vs. Big E vs. Owens vs. Sami for IC Title, more Reigns Bloodline Drama, live callers & emails (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (5-21-2021), PWTorch.com editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Nick Barbati from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including Apollo Crews defending the Intercontinental Title against Big E, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bianca Belair, a “Parade of Champions,” and Aleister Black attacks Big E, and a lot of excitement over WWE announcing tour dates again.
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