FREE PODCAST 5/21 – WKPWP AEW Double or Nothing PPV Preview + Tony Khan Media Q&A: Keller & Krol discuss Darby-MJF, Stadium Stampede, Okada-Takeshita, more (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents our AEW Double or Nothing PPV Preview episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Wade is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Eric Krol. They begin with a look at Darby Allin’s AEW World Title reign, will it ultimately help or hurt Darby after he loses the title, how sure is a loss on Sunday for Darby, and more including MJF’s stellar heel work. From there, they discuss the rest of the line-up including Kazuchika Okada vs. Konozuke Takeshita, Stadium Stampede, FTR vs. Adam Copeland & Christain Cage, and more.

After that, we present the Tony Khan media Q&A from Thursday discussing primarily AEW Double or Nothing.

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