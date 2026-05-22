WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: FRIDAY, MAY 22, 2026
Where: LEXINGTON, KY. AT RUPP ARENA
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,579 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 23,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Talla Tonga
- Cody to appear
- Gunther to appear
Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/15): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Gunther’s decision on whether to join Smackdown, Trick Williams returns to University of South Carolina
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE wrestler Ludwig Kaiser accused of attacking a man who told him and a female friend to “have some manners”
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