TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (5/21): Santana vs. Maclin, Hardy vs. Vincent, Hartwell vs. Black

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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MAY 21, 2026

SACRAMENTO, CA AT SACRAMENTO MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Weekly intro.

-The System came to the ring for a promo. Eddie Edwards said that TNA belongs to The System. Bear Bronson said they would put down anyone who stepped up to them. Cedric Alexander bragged about beating Leon Slater for the X Division Title last week and ruining Slater’s dream. The lights went out and Fabian Aichner walked to the stage. He said he’s a future TNA champion and is here to claim his spot. The System went after Aichner. Aichner fought them off and put Cedric in a submission. The System pulled Cedric to safety.

-Daria Rae had a face-to-face meeting with Steve Maclin backstage. She said that people wanted to kick him out of TNA for attacking Tom Hannifan, but she brought him back. She talked about his opportunity to win the world title tonight, then she walked off.

-Elayna Black and Indi Hartwell were shown on their way to the ring. [c]

(1) INDI HARTWELL vs. ELAYNA BLACK

Arianna Grace and Stacks sat in with the commentary team. Indi had the early advantage. Indi hit Black with a series of punches in the corner, but Black was able to knock Indi off the ropes and to the floor. Black hit Indi with a running knee and applied a chinlock. Indi made a comeback. Grace knocked Indi off the top rope and the referee called for the DQ.

WINNER: Indi Hartwell by DQ in 4:00.

Grace taunted Indi and threw her out of the ring. Grace cut a promo and was booed heavily. She complained about Lei Ying Lee getting a title opportunity that she didn’t deserve because Grace’s father was mad at her.

Santino Marella walked to the ramp and called Grace “classless.” Santino said that Lee did deserve the title shot. He called Grace a brat and said that Stacks makes him sick. Santino and Stacks squared off. Santino brought out the cobra, but Daria Rae walked to the stage. She cut off Santino and insulted him. She told Stacks that he had to file an official complaint. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: There wasn’t much to the match. I thought we were done with the Grace/Stacks crossover, but no such luck. The character of Daria Rae comes across very one-dimensional).

-The Elegance Brand were in the dressing room discussing that Ash by Elegance was having some work done and would be off for a bit. The lights went out and when they came back on, “See you soon, Rosemary, Allie, and Mara” was written on the mirror in lipstick.

(2) MATT HARDY (w/Jeff Hardy) vs. VINCENT (w/Dutch)

Vincent interrupted the Hardy’s entrance music and cut a promo. He said he hadn’t expected the Hardy’s classic theme to play. Vincent went up the ramp and the lights went out. The Hardy’s “Broken” piano music played, and they walked to the ring. Jeff and Dutch were handcuffed to their respective ring posts.

Matt threw Vincent out of the ring. Back in the ring, Dutch tripped Matt while the referee was distracted. [c]

Matt made a comeback as fans chanted “Delete!” Vincent tried to fake an ankle injury, but Matt didn’t fall for it and he bit the foot. Matt got a two count on Vincent. Dutch tried to assist Vincent on a pin attempt, but Matt still kicked out. Matt bit Vincent’s finger. Vincent threw Matt into the referee. The lights went out and when they came back on, Jeff was in the ring as his “Willow” persona. He decked Vincent, then Matt gave Vincent the Twist of Fate and got the pin.

WINNER: Matt Hardy in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: There was a lot of smoke and mirrors in this one. Still, the fans were into the Hardys and the “Delete” chant. The return of Willow could help to enhance the feud and add some new elements.)

-Elijah played his guitar backstage. AJ Francis walked up and talked to him. He offered to collaborate on music. Elijah declined and said it’s just him and his guitar. He said that he’s a drifter and a drifter walks alone. He walked off. AJ said he would regret that.

-The Injury Report featured KC Navarro, AJ Francis, Moose, Indi Hartwell, Mike Santana, and Steve Maclin. [c]

-Santino said the Champions Challenge would return next week. He said we would find out tonight who would be the captains. Daria Rae walked in with her usual schtick. She said that Santino would face Stacks next week. Eddie Edwards and The System walked in and asked for a match against Fabian Aichner next week. She agreed.

(3) MUSTAFA ALI (c)(w/Order 4) vs. CHAZZ “STARBOY” HALL — TNA International Title match

In the inset promo, Hall talked about his NXT background. They traded the advantage early. Hall gave Ali a moonsault over the top rope. Ali gave Hall a cutter. Fans chanted “Let’s go, Starboy!” Hall gave Ali a rana from the top rope. Hall gave Ali a DDT and a Cosmic Swirl for a two count. Ali gave Hall a backslide and bridge go get the pin. TNA President Carlos Silva awarded Ali the belt.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Hall was impressive here and got a lot of support from the hometown crowd. Ali’s strong title reign continues.)

-Santino talked to Keith Jardine backstage. Mara Sade introduced herself to Jardine and said she saw his exchange with Mr. Elegance last week. She offered for him to be in her corner next week to offset Mr. Elegance. [c]

-Eric Young talked to Steve Maclin and talked about how their paths have crossed again. Maclin looked straight ahead and didn’t say anything. Eric talked about Santana trying to take away Maclin’s livelihood. He said the winner would take on Eric. He said it was Maclin’s chance to prove him wrong. He said Maclin’s fate is in his own hands and it’s the biggest choice of his life.

(4) JADA STONE vs. XIA BROOKSIDE

Xia stalled on the outside of the ring. They traded the advantage, until Xia took over and went after Stone’s leg. Jada made a comeback with clotheslines. She hobbled on the injured leg. Jada got a two count after a split-legged moonsault. Jada’s leg gave out while trying to lift Xia. Xia kicked Jada’s knee and hit her Darkside DDT finisher for the pin.

WINNER: Xia Brookside in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was a solid match. Stone shows a lot of promise. Xia continues to grow into the heel role and is doing well thus far.)

-Mike Santana was on his way to the ring. Steve Maclin went after him but was stopped by security. [c]

-Stacks and Arianna Grace talked about facing Santino next week.

-Mike Santana and Steve Maclin did their ring entrances and McKenzie Mitchell did the in-ring introductions. [c]

(5) MIKE SANTANA (c) vs. STEVE MACLIN — TNA World Title match

Santana and Maclin traded punches as the bell rang. Maclin avoided the superkick that Santana injured him with in their previous match. They traded strikes. Santana did a senton on Maclin. Maclin regrouped on the outside. Santana did a dive on Maclin on the floor. After Santana celebrated with the fans, Maclin threw Santana into the ring post. Maclin set up a table at ringside. Maclin gave Santana a chop block on the outside. Maclin continued his attack and gloated. [c]

Santana gave Maclin the Three Amigos suplexes and a slam. They continued to trade the advantage and avoid each other’s moves. Santana hit the Rolling Buck Fifty for a two count. Santana gave Maclin a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Maclin got a two count after a piledriver.

Maclin gave Santana the Caught in the Crosshairs for a two count. Santana pushed Maclin off the top rope and through the table that was set up earlier. Back in the ring, Santana gave Maclin a splash for a two count. Santana went for Spin the Block, but Maclin collapsed. Santana helped Maclin up, but Maclin superkicked Santana for a two count. Santana rallied back and decked Maclin with a clothesline and a Spin the Block to get the pin.

WINNER: Mike Santana in 17:00 to retain the TNA World Title.

(D.L.’s Take: This was really good and very physical. Fans were invested in the outcome. TNA also did a good job of building up this main event, playing on the history of Santana injuring Maclin, and having Eric Young and Daria Rae rile up Maclin throughout the night.)