Sting details how Darby Allin changed the way he looks at life

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Sting believes that Darby Allin changed the way he looks at life.

Sting, who teamed with Allin in AEW until he retired, was concerned about the risks Allin took when he first met him in AEW. “At first, I was trying to talk some sense into him by saying he didn’t have to do these risky moves every match,” said Sting in an interview for a feature story on Allin by Andreas Hale published on ESPN.

“But, man, he rubbed off on me and I ended up taking way more risks than I anticipated myself taking, By the end, you didn’t know whether the young guy was going to jump off the balcony or the old guy was going to jump off the balcony and sometimes we both did together.”

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Sting said Allin taught him to live life to the fullest during their time together in AEW. “We haven’t had a chance to go play miniature golf together. I still owe him that,” said Sting. “We’ll be friends until one of us leaves the earth. He taught me how to live life to the fullest.”

Sting retired in 2024 after successfully defending the AEW Tag Team Championship with Darby Allin when they defeated The Young Bucks at AEW’s Revolution PPV. Sting appeared on Dynamite last month to pump up Allin before he beat MJF to become the AEW World Champion. Sting joined Allin in the ring to celebrate his win afater the match.