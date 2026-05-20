Danhausen reportedly gets praise from Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Nick Khan during WWE Town Hall

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Danhausen reportedly received praise from WWE CCO Paul”Triple H” Levesque and President Nick Khan during the most recent WWE Town Hall.

WWE is extremely happy with Danhausen’s popularity and success and he was praised by Levesque and Khan during WWE Town Hall according to a report by PWInsider. A video package aired during the town hall and then Levesque and Khan mentioned that he has become the #2 merchandise seller for the company since making his debut in February. They called him a star and mentioned that three of his t-shirts are in the top 5 best-selling shirts in WWE according to the report.

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Triple H and Khan also praised his appearances on ESPN during his time with WWE. They mentioned the crossover appeal of Danhausen “uncursing” the New York Knicks recently according to the report. Danhausen initially cursed the Knicks after a previous appearance on ESPN on First Take with Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith in April.

Danhausen then appeared on ESPN First Take on May 19 and cursed the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are facing the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. The Cavaliers beat The Knicks to go up 1-0 in their best-of-7 series yesterday.