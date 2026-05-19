FREE PODCAST 5/19 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-17-2021) Keller & Hawkins talk Lashley’s open challenge and Kofi’s big night, Charlotte, Alexa, Morrison, Charlotte, Ripley (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (5-17-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and was joined by PWTorch’s Cameron Hawkins to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discussed Kofi Kingston scoring two big wins over Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley in one night, and what it is supposed to mean and whether it can work. They also discuss the latest with Riddle & Orton, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte vs. Asuka, Rhea Ripley, John Morrison commenting on zombies, Adnan Virk, and much more with live callers and emails including songs about U.S. States.

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