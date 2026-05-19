Tony Khan shoots down WWE speculation that AEW won’t get a TV deal with Paramount

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Tony Khan says that the report in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter last week that people in WWE believe that Paramount will not give AEW a TV deal when the current deal expires in 2027 isn’t true.

“I saw a report today saying somebody in WWE is telling people within WWE talking about AEW’s next TV deal and talking about what we’re doing,” said Khan speaking at the ROH Supercard of Honor post-show press conference. “And I was surprised by that and I’ll say what they said could not be further from the truth and they’re entitled to their opinions.”

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Khan said he has changed over the last couple of years and is choosing to take the high road when responding to the report. “I’ve been trying to be respectful to them and try to conduct myself as a gentleman and then for them to go on background and spread these things,” said Khan. “I’ll just turn the other cheek, and maybe a couple of years ago I wouldn’t have done it like that.”

Khan said later in the press conference that his new approach to those trying to do damage to AEW has been turning other the cheek. He said that he strengthened his relationship with God after Jay Briscoe’s death and has tried to apply the lessons of Jesus to his own life. Khan said he is not perfect, but he tries to apply what he’s learned.