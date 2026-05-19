MJF says it wasn’t tough “hypothetically” turning down WWE offers

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MJF says it wasn’t tough “hypothetically” turning down big money from WWE in the past to stay with AEW. He elaborated that he wants to be known as one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time and one of the greatest wrestlers-turned-actors ever without the help of the WWE machine.

“Was it tough? No,” said MJF during an interview on the Ariel Helwani Show today about turning down WWE to stay in AEW. “You have to know your worth and I know my worth. And my worth was built because of the legacy that I’m building in AEW. There is something very enchanting to me, no matter how much money did, or does, or will get thrown at me and trust me it was a lot, hypothetically. It was a f***ing lot, hypothetically. It doesn’t matter because I care about my legacy more than anything.”

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MJF said it would be special to him to become the greatest of all-time and put his name up there with the greats without the help of the WWE machine and do it off the power of his own name would make it even more special. “The idea of going down as the greatest of all time is really important to me and I also think that there’s something very special about being able to say that with having never worked ‘there,'” said MJF.

“I think that that’s really cool. I think the idea of that happening in the wrestling world, and to me the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestlers-turned-actors are Dave Bautista, John Cena, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. As you know, Mount Rushmore has how many heads? Four. My goal is to be that fourth head and if I could pull that off on my name alone and the legacy that I’ve built on my own back, not from a machine, just the Maxwell machine — I think it would feel all the more sweeter.”