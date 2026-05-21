VIP PODCAST 5/21 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): What if Heyman did run TNA? Is Shawn Michaels even trying to book NXT well? Was Hogan generous in 2002? Should Roman be more nice? More! (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Should today’s pro wrestling move on from current title belt names that are vestiges from territory era and name them more literally as tiered in prestige?
- Should Roman Reigns not be super nice in a suspicious way, but find ways to seem like less of a narcissistic, manipulative guy hungry for power?
- Is the rationale for WWE retiring to doing more house show tours obvious?
- Why was Hulk Hogan seemingly so generous and well-behaved in WWE back in 2002?
- Could Shawn Michaels actually be sandbagging NXT booking to help his friend Paul Levesque seem irreplaceable?
- Why does Brock Lesnar have an issue with his pants splitting but Cody Rhodes doesn’t?
- Do Wade and Todd have nicknames in their past?
- Are there enough fighters outside of UFC for a second major group?
- Is Tony Khan losing out on exposure by booking the ROH zombie outside of WrestleMania or big AEW weekend?
- Is Levesque looking to get a redo with some wrestlers who are rumored to be returning such as Enzo and Cass and Baron Corbin?
- Would a Paul Heyman-led TNA if that had come to fruition have played out?
Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip-
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