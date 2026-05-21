VIP PODCAST 5/21 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Rousey-Carano fight card review, ROH Superstar of Honor review, preview of AEW PPV and SNME, TV reviews, Great Mephisto biography review (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano MMA fight card on Netflix reaction

ROH Supercard of Honor review

A review of NXT

Reviews of AEW Collision from last Saturday and then AEW Dynamite + Collision from Wednesday

A preview of the full AEW Double or Nothing line-up

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the latest with Cody Rhodes and Gunther, Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu, Sami Zayn, and more.

A preview of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

A review of the book on The Great Mephisto, “Raising Can from The Inferno to The Great Mephisto” by Frankie Cain and Scott Teal

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

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