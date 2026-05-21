John Cena says he won’t do anything physical in WWE in retirement, cites “no fall downs” policy

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John Cena won’t be getting involved in anything physical when he appears in WWE while retired.

Cena said he has enjoyed retirement since losing to Gunther at SNME in December “It’s great. Honestly, it’s great,” said Cena during an interview with Zack Heydorn on The Takedown on SI. “Physically, I feel great. Gosh, I love watching the product. You saw me, I was having a bunch of fun at WrestleMania. Really looking forward to the future and my future role in WWE. Very excited about the John Cena Classic.”

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Cena was the host of WrestleMania 42 in April and at Backlash he appeared to announce the John Cena Classic. Since he retired, Cena has not gotten involved in any physical altercations in the ring. He has also been involved in the launch of the Club WWE fan membership launch.

Cena said he has a “no fall downs” policy for his appearances in WWE. “This was the confusing thing about retirement,” said Cena. “First of all, I will stay retired — no fall downs. I will not do anything physical, but that doesn’t mean I’m away from WWE.

“I mean, anyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about not only the sports entertainment business but WWE as a brand. So it was simply a matter of like, ‘So where do I fit in now?’ and we’re still trying to find out those pieces, but I think we got a clear path.”