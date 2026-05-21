NXT TV RESULTS (5/19): Miller’s alt-perspective report on Vanity Project vs. DarkState for NXT Tag Titles, Bourne & D’Angelo vs. Hendrix & Rook, Morena vs. Angels, Paxley vs. Rain

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NXT TV REPORT

MAY 19, 2026

ORLANDO, FL AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Correspondent: Sarah Schreiber

[HOUR ONE]

-Vic Joseph introduced the show before DarkState and The Vanity Project were shown walking outside the building. Lizzy Rain was shown walking in the back somewhere before Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley was shown confidently strolling through the parking lot with her title belt slung over her shoulder.

(1) MYLES BORNE & TONY D’ANGELO vs. KAM HENDRIX & MASON ROOK

Booker T croaked something about releasing a Kraken as the “he’s big, he’s bad, he’ll bodyslam your dad” chant started. Borne and Hendrix squared off to start the match. Hendrix backed the North American champ into the corner and planted a knee in his gut, then hit a big powerslam for an early near fall. Borne hit a dropkick on Hendrix that would make Koko Ware proud. D’Angelo took the tag, as did Rook. The two men traded fists until Rook chopped the skin off the NXT champ. He crushed D’Angelo with a senton that looked like it would have killed a normal man. Tony D tagged out to Borne, and the two men doubled up for a side suplex on the massive Rook. After Hendrix was ejected to the floor…guess what happened? Yep…split-screen commercial break. [c]

Some crazy old lady broke down a door with a couple of bags of Panda Express, some asthma medication got plugged, and that wonderful condiment known as Tajin tempted our taste buds before they cut back to full screen. Hendrix delivered a chop block behind the referee’s back before he and Rook double-teamed Borne. Hendrix got a two-count on Borne and caught him as he attempted to make the hot tag. He executed a release vertical suplex for another near fall before tagging in Rook, who landed a huge blue thunder bomb for yet another near fall.

Borne finally made the hot tag to D’Angelo, who began tossing Hendrix around before nearly cutting him in half with a spear. Rook tried to break up a pin attempt with another nuclear senton, but D’Angelo moved, and Rook squished his partner. All four men went at it in the ring before D’Angelo clotheslined Rook over the top rope. D’Angelo went for a spear on the floor, but Rook sidestepped him and he crashed into the steps hard. Borne went for a flip dive over the top onto Hendrix and Rook, but Hendrix stepped away and let Rook take the blow.

As Borne climbed back up to the ring apron, Tavion Heights ran out and blasted Hendrix in the back of the head. The force of the blow sent Hendrix crashing into the back of Borne’s knees. Referees ran out to usher Heights to the back as he apologized profusely to Borne, yelling, “My bad! My bad!” Borne leaped over the top rope but was caught by Rook, who squashed Borne into the corner with a cannonball while he was over his shoulder. Hendrix back-slapped Rook to tag himself in before Rook hit a jackhammer on Borne. Hendrix shoved Rook off Borne and stole the pin.

WINNERS: Kam Hendrix & Mason Rook at 12:12.

(Miller’s Take: I’ve been high on Hendrix after seeing his work in Evolve, but this was my first time seeing Rook in action. He looks young enough to get carded for buying a pack of gum at 7-11, but the kid can move pretty well for a guy his size. Hendrix exhibited a penchant for stealing thunder and glory, which didn’t seem to sit well with the man who apparently likes to bodyslam dads. It’ll be interesting to see if this creates further conflict between the two men, who didn’t want to tag together in the first place. The subplot of Tavion Heights sticking his nose where it didn’t belong and costing his former NQCC teammate the match is most likely the next step towards a heated feud between the friends.)

-After the match, D’Angelo looked injured, Heights looked dismayed, and Rook looked fed up as Hendrix purposely positioned himself in front of him to hog the camera.

-In the back, the members of DarkState were hyping themselves up. Lennox asked Griffin what he meant by changes being made if they don’t step up. Shugars dismissed the question and said when DarkState’s straight, nobody’s safe.

-Highlights of Kelani Jordan’s victory over Kendal Grey was shown before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

-Kelani Jordan entered the ring in her street clothes. She called for them to cut her music. She said she beat Kendal Grey last week and said she’s better than all the women that got called up to the main roster, mentioning Fatal Influence, Blake Monroe, and Sol Ruca by name. She reminded everyone that she made Lola Vice tap out. She lamented never receiving an NXT Women’s title shot. She was interrupted by Izzi Dame, who said she was the one who deserved a title shot. She told Kelani to get in the back of the line before she was interrupted by NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice. She told Dame she would give her a title match next week. Jordan took exception to Dame getting a shot over her.

-Kendal Grey came to the ring and told Vice she still had her eyes on her. She then told Jordan she wouldn’t get close to the title because she had bigger issues she’d have to deal with. At that moment, Wren Sinclair slid into the ring and whacked Jordan across the back with a crutch and continued beating her with it while Vice dropped Dame. Grey’s eyes were locked on the championship belt as Vice held it high over her head.

-In the back, Sean Legacy told Dorian Van Dux that they would be facing each other in the Speed tournament last week. Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar walked past them as Dar told Moreno he would probably do better tonight than he did against Jackson Drake last week. Moreno talked up Dar and asked him to be ringside for his match against Tristan Angels, which Dar gladly agreed to. [c]

-Vic Joseph said they’re used to the chaos on NXT, but said the chaos spilled over into Busted Open Radio last Thursday. They cut to the women’s locker room, where Layla Diggs, Masyn Holiday, Thea Hail, Evolve Women’s Champion Wendy Choo, and a couple of other Evolve ladies were watching the Busted Open podcast with Nattie talking about Jaida Parker. Parker walked up to the group of women. Diggs told her she complains about people running their mouths, but she does it, too. Parker told her she liked her before she opened her mouth and ridiculed her for looking up to Nattie. After some verbal jousting, Parker challenged her to a match next week before the other women stepped in between them.

(2) ROMEO MORENO (w/Noam Dar) vs. TRISTAN ANGELS

The two NXT newcomers put on a wrestling clinic to start the match. Angels slapped Moreno hard after being backed into the ropes. Moreno responded to the disrespect with a slap to the face of his own. They continued with some incredible chain wrestling maneuvers until Angels slowed down Moreno with some stiff offense. Shiloh Hill was shown walking through the crowd wearing a top hat emblazoned with flames and holding a sign that read, “Mr. NXT”. Moreno hit a beautiful flying press from the top rope to the floor that flattened his foe. He joined Hill in the crowd to pose before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

Back from the break, the two combatants were trading blows mid-ring, with Moreno getting the best of the exchange. He hit a sky-high missile dropkick on Angels for a near fall. Angels came back with a backstabber for a two-count. The crowd chanted “Romeo” as Moreno landed a springboard double stomp to the back. After a brief scuffle on the outside, Angels drove Moreno’s head to the mat with a knee before scoring the pin.

WINNER: Tristan Angels at 8:58.

(Miller’s Take: Moreno and Angels made a heck of a first impression with this stellar match. Moreno is quick as a wink, and Angels has the snobby Englishman gimmick down pat. Look for both of these international talents to make a big splash in the coming months.)

-After the match, Angels grabbed a mic and told Shiloh Hill he belongs out there with the fans. Hill laughed it off and said he had officially begun his campaign to become Mr. NXT. The fans voiced their approval, which Angels dismissed. Hill watched Angels leave the ring with a pair of tiny binoculars as he laughed at him.

-In the back, Lola Vice walked up to Tatum Paxley and told her she didn’t know how she ever dealt with Izzi Dame. The two champs talked about challengers coming out of the woodwork when the two male champions, Myles Borne and Tony D’Angelo joined them. Borne was explaining to Tony D. that he didn’t ask for Tavion Heights to come out there last week. D’Angelo said he didn’t care and didn’t like him. Borne said he’d take care of it. D’Angelo looked at the ladies and said the targets on their backs keep getting bigger. Paxley said she was off to defend her title and left with Vice. Borne followed them. As D’Angelo stood alone, a familiar “ha ha ha ha haaa” was heard before Naraku walked up. He said evil will strike when he least expects it, then walked away.

-Lizzy Rain made her ultra hyperactive ring entrance before they cut to the next commercial break. [c]

-The Progressive NXT Focus was on the male members of The Culling. Spears told Niko Vance that he got them a tag team match next week against OTM. Vance said that was the same night Izzi Dame has her title match against Lola Vice. Dame walked up, angry about what had just happened with Vice earlier. Spears sheepishly told Dame about the tag team match next week. She was also upset he had gotten them the match on the same night as her title match. Spears assured them that they had this. Dame and Vance didn’t look convinced.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

(3) TATUM PAXLEY (c) vs. LIZZY RAIN – NXT Women’s North American Championship Match

They approached each other tentatively before locking up. After a brief exchange, they shook hands and locked up again before the champ took Rain down with a headlock. They continued at a slow pace before picking up the pace with a beautiful crisscross exchange with Rain attempting to take down Paxley, who cartwheeled out of the move before dropkicking Rain out of the ring. The first floor spot of the match led to…you guessed it…a split-screen commercial break. [c]

Limu Emu and Doug peddled Liberty Insurance, people chomped on Panda Express, and NASCAR was plugged on the right screen while the action continued on the left. Back to full-screen, both women collided with a double cross body block. After returning to their feet, they exchanged stiff forearms, then blistering chops. They slugged each other at the same time, then clotheslined each other at the same time. Rain got the best of Paxley with some kicks and fired up. Paxley’s chest turned red as Rain cut loose with a series of chops in the corner. Paxley caught Rain as she attempted a dropkick through the ropes, then rolled her back into the ring.

Paxley attempted a Cemetery Driver, but Rain slipped out and delivered a headbutt that stunned the champion. Paxley returned the favor with a superkick to the jaw that rocked Rain. Lizzy delivered a German suplex, but Paxley flipped to her feet after landing and got crazy eyes. Rain didn’t hesitate in delivering a flying headbutt that sent Paxley tumbling out of the ring and to the floor. Rain tossed her back into the ring, and the two exchanged rollup pin attempts before Paxley caught the challenger with a crushing Cemetery Driver to score the pin.

WINNER: Tatum Paxley at 11:42 to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was an outstanding title defense. Paxley and Rain work well together and put on a great match. I’m starting to dig Rain’s 80s heavy metal gimmick, and she’s a pretty good hand in between the ropes. Paxley, of course, was excellent in her execution (my apologies to Bret Hart). No storyline, just a good wrestling match from start to finish.)

-After the match, Paxley helped Rain up before Zaria rushed the ring and delivered a double spear to both women. She then delivered an F5 to each of them before holding the North American belt over her head.

-In the back, Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair were happy with themselves for beating down Kelani Jordan. GM Robert Stone walked up and told Sinclair she couldn’t do stuff like that. She told him if he didn’t want her playing whack-a-mole on Kelani’s head with her crutches, he’d book a match with Jordan next week. Stone said she could have her match as long as she’s cleared to wrestle next week.

-Keanu Carver made his ring entrance before the next round of exciting commercials. [c]

(4) KEANU CARVER vs. TATE WILDER

Vic Joseph and Booker T spoke of Wilder’s overzealousness last week that cost his team the match when he refused to tag out to his partners. He tried avoiding Carver with his speed, but was soon headbutted into oblivion by the massive Carver. The speed and agility soon served him well with some offense that briefly befuddled Carver, but Wilder turned his back just long enough for Carver to recover and begin thumping Wilder in earnest. Wilder came up with blood pouring from under his left eye. After taking a beating for a couple of minutes, Wilder fought back and landed a high missile dropkick that sent Carver reeling. He clotheslined Carver over the top rope, then went to the floor and hopped off the ring steps to deliver a tornado DDT to the floor. He threw Carver back into the ring and landed a frog splash but didn’t go for the pin. Instead, he went to climb to the top turnbuckle again, but Carver recovered and knocked him off, then pounced him into the next calendar year. One powerbomb variation later, and Wilder was 0-2.

WINNER: Keanu Carver at 5:40.

(Miller’s Take: This match made it obvious that Wilder’s role in NXT is starting as that of a talented, yet overzealous wrestler whose desire to do more is going to get him in trouble. Wilder has improved tremendously since his Evolve debut several months ago, and I think he could be a successful face or heel. Carver took a lot of offense from Wilder, but the sight of blood running down Wilder’s cheek gave the impression that Carver is a real mauler.)

-In the back, Jackson Drake was trying to pump up Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes for their upcoming title defense against DarkState. As they fretted about the presence of Griffin and James at ringside, Myka Lockwood walked up and told them not to worry, that she’s got Griffin and James. They were taken aback by Lockwood’s confidence, then overjoyed that she had their backs. [c]

-Shiloh Hill wandered backstage, getting signatures for his petition to become Mr. NXT. OTM put their John Hancocks on the dotted line. He approached BirthRight and requested their signatures. They were briefly distracted by Myles Borne and Tavion Heights arguing in the background before Charlie Dempsey challenged Hill to a match.

-Sarah Schreiber stood in the ring with Kam Hendrix. She asked if he believed pinning Myles Borne in his tag match earlier put him in line for a North American title match. He bragged about beating two champions in his debut match. He said he wanted to be number one, then challenged Tony D’Angelo. He was interrupted by Mason Rook, who was looking spiffy in his sweatpants and T-shirt. Rook pointed out that Hendrix was acting like the win earlier was all him, when everybody saw him steal the pin. Hendrix said nobody would even remember Rook being in the match. He said it was every man for himself and patted Rook on the tummy. Rook agreed, then clotheslined Hendrix out of his shoes and delivered a fireman’s carry cannonball into the corner to squish Hendrix.

-Vic Joseph ran down next week’s card, including Lola Vice defending the NXT Women’s championship against Izzi Dame, Legacy vs. DVD, and Sinclair vs. Jordan.

-DarkState made their ring entrance before the next commercial break. [c]

-A video was shown of last week’s events in cities including Buffalo, NY, which I sadly could not make despite it being only an hour away, and upcoming events in cities including my old stomping grounds, Evansville, IN, where I spent my late teens sitting ringside at the old Coliseum for Memphis wrestling every Wednesday night.

(5) THE VANITY PROJECT (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) (c) (w/Jackson Drake & Myka Lockwood) vs. DARKSTATE (Dion Lennox & Saquon Shugars) (w/Cutler James & Osiris Griffin) – NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Lennox and Shugars attacked the champions as they walked the aisle to the ring to jumpstart the action. Shugars delivered a hotshot to Smokes over the barricade railing as Lennox threw Baylor into the ring to start the match. Lennox rocked Baylor with some stiff forearms, but Smokes quickly tagged in to fight back. Baylor tagged back in but soon fell victim to some good teamwork from Shugars and Lennox. Smokes tagged back in to take his turn being beaten on by DarkState, who continued to exhibit excellent teamwork despite their recent friction. They deposited the tag champs on the floor, signaling to astute viewers that it was time for a split-screen commercial break. [c]

A generic muppet plugged Domino’s, followed by a Jack Daniels ad (good combo?) before they returned to full screen as Shugars fought to escape the teamwork of The Vanity Project. On the floor, Shugars moved out of the way of a spear attempt by Smokes, who crashed into the barricade. Shugars slid back into the ring and made the hot tag to Lennox, who went to town on Smokes and Baylor. Shugars tagged back in and got a couple of near falls on Smokes. After multiple tags, Lennox hit a double clothesline to the champs, then began crawling towards his corner. Shugars hopped off the ring apron to confront Drake. Griffin and James stepped up, but so did Lockwood.

Shugars jumped back on the ring apron to make a blind tag before Lennox covered Smokes after a spinebuster, not realizing a tag had been made. He saw Shugars climb the turnbuckle and moved out of the way as Shugars landed an elbow on Smokes for a near fall. Lennox and Shugars bickered over the blind tag. Shugars moved out of the way of Baylor, who crashed into Lennox, knocking him to the floor. Smokes surprised Shugars with an inside cradle for the three-count.

WINNERS: The Vanity Project at 11:34 to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship.

(Miller’s Take: Although the ending was predictable to anyone who’s been following the saga of DarkState, this was a great main event dominated by quick tags and excellent teamwork from both factions. DarkState, on the verge of implosion, finally has something resembling a personality. The Vanity Project proved themselves in Evolve and continue to impress in NXT as tag champs.)

-After the match, Griffin and James stood in the ring and stared down Lennox, then turned and nailed Shugars. Lennox looked stunned as he watched them pound their teammate, then grinned and started thumping Shugars himself while the fans booed. Shugars reached up and slapped the taste out of Lennox’s mouth. Griffin and James took Shugars to the floor as Lennox cleared the announce desk. They pitched Shugars feet first over the desk as Lennox caught him to powerbomb him through it. Officials ran out to check on Shugars as the three remaining members of DarkState stood over his broken body.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The new generation of NXT superstars stood loud and proud tonight. The Rook/Hendrix personality clash could lead to a quick face turn for Rook, who is already cheered by the crowd. I may joke at the youthful appearance of Rook, but it’s always nice to see someone talented given a spotlight to shine in despite not fitting the mold of a typical WWE wrestler. The fans already love the guy, so this could possibly lead to one of the quickest face turns in WWE history. Zaria flexed her heel muscles that should have been there from the beginning by trouncing Paxley and Rain after their great match. NXT also proved that tag team wrestling deserves a main event spotlight. Nagging complaints, though, are the ridiculously predictable commercial breaks during floor spots, which shine a very bright light on the scripted nature of a product that is supposed to make us forget that it’s scripted. Also, not to sound too much like the sometimes-curmudgeonly Jim Cornette, but for God’s sake, enough with the back slap tags. Finally, I’ll go ahead and say it now…Shiloh Hill for President 2028! See you all next week!