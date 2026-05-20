AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/20): Keller’s report on Darby vs. Speedball for AEW World Title, Swerve Strickland’s return, Ciampa vs. Briscoe, Moxley vs. O’Reilly

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 20, 2026

PORTLAND , MAINE AT CROSS INSURANCE ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier that 2,577 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,079. The arena has a capacity of 9,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Jerud Buhgiar to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

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Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

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LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Darby Allin vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey – AEW World Championship match

Athena & Triangle of Madness (Thekla & Julia Hart & Skye Blue) vs. Thunder Rosa & Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) & Mina Shirakawa – 8-Woman Tag match

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong) – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Will Ospreay

Ricochet & Andrade el Idolo & Mark Davis vs. Jericho & Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Mark Briscoe – Anything Goes match

Divine Dominion 5-Minute Tag Team Championship Eliminator

Swerve Strickland returns