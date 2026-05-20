FREE PODCAST 5/20 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk Velveteen Dream cut, New Jack’s career, Will Ospreay, Dynamite’s move to TBS in 2022, reviews of AEW, NXT, Raw, SD (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-20-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They begin by discussing some key headlines including Will Ospreay being stripped of his IWGP Title due to injury, Velveteen Dream being released by NXT, and the death of New Jack. Then they review AEW Dynamite and talk about the move to TBS next year and the addition of quarterly TNT live specials. From there, they review NXT on USA, Smackdown, and Raw.

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