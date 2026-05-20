VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1970 (May 20, 2026): Keller’s cover story on Lesnar return, Parks on New Day’s future, Alan4L’s Top 100 Wrestlers of All-Time List, Newswire, more

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PWTorch Newsletter #1970
Cover-dated May 20, 2026
LINK: 1970 PWTorch Newsletter PDF
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SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on Brock Lesnar surprise return after apparently retirement at WrestleMania… Greg Parks on New Day’s future and whether AEW is a good fit… Alan4L’s column featuring his updated Top 100 Wrestlers of All-Time List… Keller’s TV Reports… Torch Newswire… More…
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