WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/22): Keller’s report on Nakamura vs. Talla Tonga, Tiffany Stratton Open Challenge, Cody and Gunther appearances

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 22, 2026

LEXINGTON, KY. AT RUPP ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,579 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 23,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Joshua White to review WWE Smackdown LIVE on YouTube. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

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VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

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Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed the exterior of the Rupp Arena and then excited fans in the lobby. Joe Tessitore introduced the show and said they are just eight days away from the Clash in Italy.

-A two minute recap aired of the Cody-Gunther contract signing last week.

-They showed Cody backstage, then a split screen of Shinsuke Nakamura and Solo Sikoa with his (remaining) MFTs. Then they showed Tiffany Stratton. Then they cut to interior of the arena as Tessitore talked about the history inside that arena.

-Rhea Ripley made her ring entrance. A clip aired of Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin attacking her last week.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Talla Tonga

Cody to appear

Gunther to appear