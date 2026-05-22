VIP PODCAST 5/17 – Radican Worldwide: Interview with Anthony Bowens – Overcoming adversity early in AEW run, developing new character post-Acclaim, Vignettes with Castor, The Opps, Double or Nothing, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by AEW wrestler Anthony Bowens for a new Radican Worldwide interview ahead of AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV on May 24 available on traditional PPV outlets, HBO Max, and PPV.com. The Buy In pre-show will be available on HBO Max and YouTube for Free.

Anthony Bowens discusses the following topics:

Overcoming adversity at the beginning of his run in AEW in The Acclaimed teaming with Max Castor.

Being the only openly gay wrestler on national TV right now and what it will take to have more representation for the LGBTQ+ community in wrestling on national TV in the future.

His experience as an actor and how it is different from wrestling

AEW running unique venues and his memories of winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Arthur Ashe Stadium at Grand Slam 2022.

Working towards the next chapter in his career building a new singles character and how he has navigated that journey after The Acclaim broke up

Filming vignettes with Max Castor when they were doing a storyline where Tony Khan was trying to get them back together as a team including a never-before-told story about an extra vignette that didn’t happen.

First in-ring match as a member of The Opps on Collision on May 16 teaming with Samoa Joe against Jay Lethal & Lee Johnson and his thoughts on his post-match promo and the live fan response.

Thoughts on returning to a tennis venue in Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, N.Y. for his Double or Nothing Buy In match with The Opps (Anthony Bowens & Katsuyori Shibata & Hook) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & Daniel Garcis & Wheeler Yuta)

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