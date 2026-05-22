VIP PODCAST 5/17 – Radican Worldwide: Interview with Anthony Bowens – Overcoming adversity early in AEW run, developing new character post-Acclaim, Vignettes with Castor, The Opps, Double or Nothing, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by AEW wrestler Anthony Bowens for a new Radican Worldwide interview ahead of AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV on May 24 available on traditional PPV outlets, HBO Max, and PPV.com. The Buy In pre-show will be available on HBO Max and YouTube for Free.
Anthony Bowens discusses the following topics:
- Overcoming adversity at the beginning of his run in AEW in The Acclaimed teaming with Max Castor.
- Being the only openly gay wrestler on national TV right now and what it will take to have more representation for the LGBTQ+ community in wrestling on national TV in the future.
- His experience as an actor and how it is different from wrestling
- AEW running unique venues and his memories of winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Arthur Ashe Stadium at Grand Slam 2022.
- Working towards the next chapter in his career building a new singles character and how he has navigated that journey after The Acclaim broke up
- Filming vignettes with Max Castor when they were doing a storyline where Tony Khan was trying to get them back together as a team including a never-before-told story about an extra vignette that didn’t happen.
- First in-ring match as a member of The Opps on Collision on May 16 teaming with Samoa Joe against Jay Lethal & Lee Johnson and his thoughts on his post-match promo and the live fan response.
- Thoughts on returning to a tennis venue in Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, N.Y. for his Double or Nothing Buy In match with The Opps (Anthony Bowens & Katsuyori Shibata & Hook) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & Daniel Garcis & Wheeler Yuta)
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