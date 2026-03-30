VIP AUDIO 3/30 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-21 & 3-22-2008): Keller & Mitchell discuss Gary Hart’s career and big picture talk on managers, WrestleMania build faults (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 21 and 22, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

A discussion on the career of the late Gary Hart, a top wrestler manager in the 1980s. It parlays into a big picture discussion of the great managers in pro wrestling over the years, some of the bad ones, and why they’ve fallen out of favor with promoters over the last 10-15 years.

A look at the build to WrestleMania with a focus on the Big Show-Floyd Mayweather build with mixed signals for how fans should feel about them, which was also an issue elsewhere on the card.

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