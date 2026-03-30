WWE RAW RESULTS (3/30): Keller’s report on Stephanie McMahon’s surprise apeparance, Penta vs. Kofi for IC Title, Cody speaks, Punk speaks, Reigns speaks, Usos vs. Logan & Theory for Tag Titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

MARCH 30, 2026

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Reporters: Byron Saxton, Vic Joseph

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 15,873 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 17,395. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOW

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Joshua White to review WWE Raw LIVE. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/mypy43n8mm

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed the exterior of Madison Square Garden as Michael Cole introduced the show.

-Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance. He was cheered and fans chanted “Cody! Cody” Before Cody could say much, he was interrupted by Stephanie McMahon’s music. Stephanie came out.

Cody said he was surprised to see her there. Stephanie said she doesn’t understand why since they are in “the house my grandfather build, Madison Square Garden.” Cody said, “Okay, Stephanie McMahon, what do you want to talk about?” Stephanie said she wanted to talk about him, Randy Orton, and WrestleMania. She said he won’t like what she had to say.

She said the two of them along with Randy Orton are multi-generation talents who grew up in the business. She talked about her interactions with Andre the Giant. “We undestand what it means to be on top in a different way than anybody else.” She said they took different paths to get where they are. She said he chose to take “the golden path” and he believes he can bring out the best in people. “But you can’t, this time, with this version of Randy Orton,” she said. She said this Orton is diabolical, and he has to be able to think like that.

She said Cody’s dad Dusty Rhodes understood that better than anybody. She said he could get down and dirty with the best of then. “But from what I’ve seen so far, you are not your father,” she said. Fans oooh’d and gasped. She said the current version of him can’t beat the current version of Orton. “You have no idea who you are dealing with.”

Cody soaked up the words. A “Randy! Randy!” chant broke out. He said the last thing he’d ever want is to be rude to her, but he knows everything there is to know about Randy. He listed things Orton did, and said he’s done stuff so vile they can’t show it on the show today. “And I know some of that stuff was to you,” he said.

He got worked up and said there is a whole swath of pro wrestling fans who want this to be framed as a “student/teacher” dynamic. He said he ceased to be the student a long time ago. “It wasn’t when I won the WWE Championship,” he said. “It’s when I became a babysitter.” He said he used to check to see Orton was still breathing on car rides when he was drooling all over himself. “I am not the student! I am not afraid of Randy Orton! And I am not walking into my very first WrestleMania main event,” he said. He said he isn’t his father, “but Stephanie McMahon, with all due respect, you’re not yours, either.” Stephanie wound up and slapped Cody.

“I am out here because I care about you,” she said. She said this Orton doesn’t need a babysitter and she isn’t saying he is his student. She said Orton isn’t just listening to the voices in his head, he beckons them. She said he can control them “and it appears he is listening to someone else as well.” She said unless he can think like Randy, he’ll lose that title, and she said unless he can think like Randy, he’ll lose that title. She said WrestleMania will be the last time he’s introduced as the WWE Champion.

As Stephanie walked away, Cody spun her around forcefully and stared her down. “Stephanie McMahon, I’ve got two words for you.” Fans yelled “Suck it!” He then said, “Thank you.” He dropped the mic and left. Fans (oddly) booed.

(Keller’s Analysis: Stephanie was good here. I’m not sure why she took offense to Cody complimenting her that she’s not her father. Cody was cheered here until he said, “Thank you.” They’re framing Orton as being vicious rather than despicable. It seems we lost out on Cody’s promo expressing disappointment that Orton turned on him and attacked him viciously, since the whole basis of the turn “landing” so hard was supposed to be how close they were to each other. Oh well.)

As Cody left, Cole called it tough love from Stephanie tonight. Graves said that is something Cody needed to hear.

-IShowSpeed was having a passionate talk with G.M. Adam Pearce. He asked who he wanted to talk to. Danhausen showed up. IShowSpeed said he wanted Danhausen to uncurse him because his life has been a disaster. Danhausen said he would for $1 billion dollars, rights to his streaming services, his personal assistants, and a camera boy for himself. Pearce said not everything is bad because he got him ringside seats for the WWE Tag Team Title match. L.A. Knight walked in. Pearce said he’s a special guest commentator. Pearce turned around and saw Danhausen. Pearce asked, “Aren’t you supposed to disappear?” Danhausen bashfully said, “Oh yeah.” Kofi Kingston and Je’Von Evans were chatting in the background.

-The Usos made their ring entrance. [c]

(1) THE USOS vs. LOGAN PAUL & AUSTIN THEORY – Street Fight for the WWE Tag Team Titles

Knight said he’s not there to get in the business of the Usos, but rather The Vision’s business. The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour. Knight said Paul Heyman was conspicuous by his absence. Cole said he a lot going on with Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar. Logan rolled out of the ring after a double-team move by the Usos. They cut to a break about 90 seconds in after the Usos dove onto Logan and Theory at ringside. [c]

Back from the break, Logan and Theory were bashing the Usos with trash cans. Knight said he is showing restraint just sitting there watching The Vision. He said when it’s his turn, he’ll get his. The Usos made a comeback with superkicks. The Usos put a trash can over Theory and bashed the can with kendo sticks. Cole said there were nearly 19,000 on hand tonight. Knight said it didn’t look for Theory “and I like it, yeah!” The Usos set up a table mid-ring.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. Logan Paul & Austin Theory – World Tag Team Championship Street Fight

Penta vs. Kofi Kingston – Intercontinental Championship match

Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Finn Bálor addresses Judgment Day

Brock Lesnar to respond to Oba Femi

C.M. Punk and Roman Reigns under one roof