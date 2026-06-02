WWE RAW RESULTS (6/1): Reigns-Fatu segment, Oba responds to Lesnar loss with big win, King and Queen tournaments begin, Breakker vs. Rollins

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WWE RAW REPORT

JUNE 1, 2026

TURIN, ITALY AT INALFI ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORTED BY ROBERT TOMACHICK, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

[HOUR ONE]

-Raw opened with stunning shots of Turin, Italy. Michael Cole then talked about Clash in Italy which happened this past. A highlight package from the event played.

-After the highlight package, a Mercedez carrying The Usos and Roman Reigns pulled in and they made their way to the ring. The crowd made sure to acknowledge the Tribal Chief. The crowd serenaded Roman Reigns as him and The Usos stood in the middle of the ring. Jimmy grabbed the microphone and demanded Jacob Fatu come out from the back. The crowd waited in anticipation until Jacob’s music finally started playing. Jacob stepped into the ring and stared Roman down before Roman told him he knew what time it was. Jey intervened and told Jacob to hurry up which made him step face to face with Jey.

Roman yelled at Jacob to come face to face with him. Jacob said he knew the consequences of the match, but he has been taking losses his entire life. Even with those losses, he still made it where he is right now. The crowd kept cheering for Jacob. Fatu acknowledged Roman as the Tribal Chief, but says he did not lose to Jey, calling him out. Jacob knelt to acknowledge Roman and they shook hands. Roman told Jacob, he loved him as Jimmy grabbed the microphone to end the promo. All four members of The Bloodline raised their one’s in the sky.

-Corey Graves announced that the Mask vs Mask match would air on Netflix immediately following Raw. Michael Cole announces the Italian announcing team.

-Seth Rollin walked through the arena as Rollins vs Breakker is announced as tonight’s main event. Sol Ruca walked into the arena with her new Intercontinental Championship belt.

-A video package for the King/Queen of the Ring played. After the video, the bracket for each gender was displayed on the screen.

(1) PENTA vs. CARMELO HAYES vs. SOLO SIKOA (w/Talla Tonga) vs. OBA FEMI – King of the Ring tournament match

-Penta was the first one out to the ring for the qualifying match. [c] Solo made his entrance into the match flanked by Talla Tonga. The crowd erupted when Oba Femi’s music started playing. Oba stepped on the outside of the ring and threw a punch that knocked down Melo. Oba takes down Penta, then Solo Sikoa before he even finished his entrance. The match got started as Penta, Melo, and Solo all went after Oba. Oba stopped them and isolated Solo to the outside. Penta takes control of the match over Melo. Melo and Penta trade kicks in the ring while Oba and Solo fight outside. Oba threw Solo into the ring but got interrupted by Talla Tonga. Oba was hit with two superkicks as he entered the ring but knocked both Penta and Melo down. [c]

Penta and Melo trade chops, but a returning Solo double clotheslined both of them. In the corner, Solo bumps Penta but runs into Oba. Moves are traded before Oba goes for spear in the corner only to hit the post. Talla helps Solo take out Femi. After some nonstop action that saw each fighter deliver moves, Penta hit the Penta Driver on Melo for a pin only to be broken up by Solo. Oba gets up from his attack by Talla and takes him out before returning to the match and taking out the field. Oba Femi hit a Fall from Grace on Solo for the win. Oba cuts a promo calling out Lesnar.

WINNER: Oba Femi in 9:00 to advance in the King of the Ring tournament.

(Robert’s Recap: A bit of shame that Carmelo was the only one who didn’t get an entrance. Hearing the crowd yell “OBA! OBA!” never gets old. What an entrance though. People seem to forget just how over and how powerful Oba Femi is. The feud he has been going through with Brock Lesnar has been nothing short of fantastic. Knocking every single one of your opponents down while your entrance music is still playing and then hitting your pose at the end is a boss move. This tournament is littered with present and future stars. Melo may not be on the same trajectory as Oba Femi, but he is a future star and consistently puts on great matches. Penta remains one of WWE’s best acquisitions. The match never seemed like it dragged on and having Talla face to face with Oba helped remind the viewers of just how big and intimidating Talla is. Solo always brings good character work to a match, his facials and body language are always on point. Great opening match for the King of the Ring tournament.)

-Cole and Graves promoted SummerSlam

-The feud between Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins was recapped in a video package.

-Sol Ruca makes her way through the back as she gets ready to address the WWE universe. [c]

-The crowd chanted “You deserve it!” before Sol started her promo with Cathy Kelley. Ruca told the audience she always believed she would be champion and thanked the crowd for always believing in her. She thanked Becky for giving her the chance to prove her wrong. Ruca promised to be a fighting champion. She ended the promo by holding up the title while fireworks went off.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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[HOUR TWO]

-A video played of Roman and Cody having a stare down as they walked past each other after the main event of Saturday’s Clash in Italy.

-Roman said Jacob needs tough love and lets Jey know he needs to win at King of the Ring so he can take the belt from Cody.

(2) REY MYSTERIO & DRAGON LEE vs. ETHAN PAGE & RUSEV

Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterios make their entrance for their tag team match against Rusev and Ethan Page. [c] Graves mentioned that Smackdown and Raw will be down in Mexico during TripleMania weekend in September. Page and Lee start off with Lee eluding Page. Page tagged in Rusev and they locked up. Rusev stomped out Lee in the corner. Tog to Page and he threw some punches at Lee. Lee countered a powerbomb and hit a slurry of moves leading to a two count. Rusev tagged in when Page was thrown into the ropes. Lee didn’t know and Rusev got a quick pin but two count. The crowd erupted when Lee pointed at Mysterio, but before he could tag him Page knocked him off the apron. While distracted, Rusev took advantage and attacked Dragon Lee. [c]

Page tagged in as Lee is still in the ring. Page prevented Lee from making the hot tag to Rey and tagged Rusev back in to slow the match down. Rusev went to the corner and smacked Rey in the face causing Jessic Carr to get distracted and allowed the double team on Lee. Lee started to fight back and knocked Rusev down with a superkick. Lee and Rusev both made tags. Rey, flying through the ring, worked over Page until Rusev distracted him. Page had the upper hand until Rey tripped him into the ropes and attempted the 619. Rusev, who was outside of the ring, grabbed Rey’s legs as he hit the ropes to stop his momentum. Lee kicked Rusev but Rey was shoved into Dragon Lee and knocked him off the apron. Page got Rey in a Boston Crab until Lee kicked him. Rusev chased Lee but ran into Page and then got knocked out of the ring. Lee jumped over the ropes to take out Rusev. Rey kicked Page onto the ropes and hit the 619 for the pin and win.

WINNER: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee in 12:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Interesting to see Rey do double duty as he is the new GM of AAA. Him and Dragon Lee work very well as a team and could be something the WWE utilizes more, maybe give them a shot at the Tag Team Championship belts. The crowd was electric for this match. The match was one of the better tag team matches you will see on a Raw. All four wrestlers brought something special to the match, and they all just clicked nicely together. Rusev and Page are on the same page for now but a couple more losses could see them start to split up. Both guys work tremendously as heels, and I can only hope Rusev gets more opportunities to build himself up. A couple of big-time victories are needed for him.)

-Backstage, Adam Pierce tells Penta he will be scheduling Penta vs Rey Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. LA Knight walks in and questions Pierce’s favoritism for The Bloodline. Knight made a point in saying that Pierce never visited him in his locker room before. He asked Pierce if he was feeling “Ucey” and threatened to bring him back from retirement just to retire him again. [c]

-Cole and Graves put over the mask vs mask match before highlights from the match played.

-Iyo Sky made her way to the ring for her qualifying Queen of the Ring Match. [c]

(3) IYO SKY vs. GIULIA vs. ROXANNE PEREZ vs. LASH LEGEND – Queen of the Ring tournament match

Roxanne mocks the crowd as Giulia made her entrance. The crowd chanted her name as she entered the ring. Lash Legend was the last women to make her entrance. Legend towers over all the other competitors and started by attacking Iyo. Legend was carrying Giulia as Iyo hit a dropkick from the ropes knocking her down. Legend had both Iyo and Roxanne lifted, but Giulia hit a missile drop kick to knock them all down. [c]

Giulia and Roxanne worked together to take out Legend. An alliance that didn’t last long at all. Roxanne smashed Giulia’s face on the announcer’s table. Perez works Iyo in the corner and was hit with a dropkick from Iyo as Roxanne jumped from the second rope. Giulia is back in the ring, got knocked down by a double dropkick from Iyo. Legend had Iyo in a choke hold. Giulia hit the Arrivederci for the pin but was broken up at two. Lash hit the Lash Extension on Giulia but had the pin broken up by a flying Iyo Sky. Iyo hit the Over the Moonsault on Giulia for the win.

WINNER: Iyo Sky in 11:00 to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

(Robert’s Recap: Good to see Giulia wrestle in Italy as she has some roots in the boot. The crowd showed her love, and I hope we get to see more of her going forward. Maybe the heel run is not working, and it might be time to switch her to a babyface. Lash Legend keeps showing improvement in every match she has. She will be a force in the women’s division. Iyo continues to display just how good a wrestler she is, but that botch in the corner with Roxanne looked a bit rough. All four women showed out and created a very entertaining opening match for the Queen of the Ring tournament.)

-Maxxine Dupri talked with Adam Pierce backstage while Tozawa and Otis stood with her. Dupri was upset with being left out of the Queen of the Ring tournament. Pierce promised her a spot if one opens. Otis warned Dupri about hanging out with Theory. Dupri asked them to trust her and walked off. [c]

-More aerial shots of Turin led into a Danhausen video package. The package showed his social media involvement in the New York Knicks playoff run.

-Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. She asked what would happen if they crossed paths in the Queen of the Ring tournament. Bayley blew the question off and proceeded to tell her they were more focused on the Tag Team belts. Sol Ruca walked into the interview and talked to Lyra, who mentioned she was proud of her. Sol and Lyra agreed to a match down the line for the Intercontinental Championship. Bayley seemed disappointed that Lyra blew off the rest of the interview.

-Cole and Graves discussed the AAA PLE this weekend and told us that the Mask vs Mask match will air after Raw on Netflix. WWE aired a graphic showing the rest of the European Tour. Coles announced the men and women qualifying matches and the special start for Raw next week in Paris, which will be at 2pm ET/ 11am PT.

-Roxanne was distraught over her loss in the qualifying match. Liv tried to raise her spirits. Roxanne asked what the plan is saying she could have used some help in her match. Liv tried reassuring everyone that The Judgement Day would be fine.

[HOUR THREE]

(4) SETH ROLLINS vs. BRON BREAKKER (w/Paul Heyman)

Rollins made his entrance to the ring. [c] The match began with an intense stare down as the crowd sang Seth Rollin’s song. Breakker made the first move by scooping up Seth Rollins and carrying him into the corner. Seth answered back with some punches but got caught in a German Suplex from Bronn. Rollins sent Bronn out the floor and hit a couple of suicide dives. Three was too many as another attempt for a suicide dive saw Bronn reversing it and throwing Seth over the barricade and onto some fans. [c]

Breakker had Rollins by the face as they came back from commercial. Bronn hit another suplex on Rollins as Heyman yelled at Seth. On the outside, Breakker threw Seth into the post then ran around the ring to deliver a jumping elbow.

Rollins had his bashed against the announce table but then rolled into the ring to break the count. Both announce tables were cleared off as they made their way back into the ring. Seth was caught as he jumped from the second and found himself in a military press. Rollins reversed it into an inverted DDT. Both wrestlers are on their as Rollins hit the ropes and nailed Bronn with a should check and a two count. Seth pulled out a springboard Swanton for another two counts. Rollins got up to his feet and climbed to the top rope, but Breakker ran over to stop him. The battle on the top ropes, but Bron hit the Breakkensteiner for a near two count. Seth slowly gets up by using the announcer table as leverage. Bron leaped from the apron but was intercepted with matching jumping clotheslines. [c]

Rollins carried Breakker in a powerbomb hold but lowered Bron down which made him lock in a triangle. Rollins persevered and threw Bron down with a sit-out powerbomb. The crowd comes to life with songs and dances. On the outside again, Rollins pulled out the steps from the post. Seth was driven into the post and rolled back into the ring. Rollins landed a superkick and went for the Stomp but got hit with Bron’s Spear rolled out of the ring. Breakker ran from one announce table to the other so he could hit the Spear, but Seth was waiting and timed it perfectly to land the Pedigree on the table.

Seth rolled Bron back in the and hit another Pedigree. Breakker kicked out at two again. Seth was waiting to hit the Stomp; Theory ran out to the ring. Bron tried capitalizing on the opportunity but missed the Spear and ran right into the post. Rollins had Breakker set up for the Stomp but was hit with the Tag Team Championship Belt as Heyman distracted the referee. Montez Ford came to take out Theory but got ran over by Bron. Breakker hit the Spear on Rollins, but Seth kicked out at two.

Bron ran the ropes but ended up running into a kick from Rollins. Seth finally hit the Stomp, but Heyman threw Bron’s foot on the rope to break the count. Rollins stared down Paul and made his way to the outside to confront him. Bran ran around the ring and speared Heyman through the barricade. A furious Bron ran into the ring and hit the Spear but ran into the Tag Team Championship belt that Seth was using to protect himself. Seth hit the Stomp for the win.

WINNER: Seth Rollins in 22:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Match started off with a big fight feel. The crowd was amped and ready for this one and they had the right to be. You will not see many better matches than this one on Raw. A PLE quality match indeed. Rollins reminded people why is he considered one of the best wrestlers in the industry today. Heyman going through the barricade was wild and unexpected. He does not take many bumps, so when he does, they feel a lot more meaningful. The timing of the spear turned into a pedigree was superb. Bronn Breakker continues to show case his rising talents. This feud is far from over and could propel Bron into the main event talk after it is all said and done. Ford coming out to help Rollins could set up a Tag Team Championship match, but we will have to wait and see. The road to SummerSlam has begun and we are starting to see little pieces fall into place. Although Raw only had five matches tonight, it felt complete with storylines progressing and what seems like planted seeds for the future. Do not forget, Raw next week will start at the same time it did today, 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT.)