FREE PODCAST 6/2 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Heydorn on Reigns-Fatu-Usos, plus Oba Femi, Ospreay, Darby’s reign, Foley, Jericho, KOTR, QOTR, Gable, Montez (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:

A discussion the latest Bloodline chapter and perhaps contrasting optimism on the direction of Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and the Usos, among other related figures (Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, etc.)

Oba Femi

Will Ospreay and The Death Riders

Darby’s AEW Title reign

Mick Foley in AEW

Chris Jericho actually winning over AEW fans again

King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring scenarios

Chad Gable coming out of mask vs. mask storyline

Montez Ford’s potential as a singles wrestler

To donate to Zack Heydorn’s fundraiser, click HERE.

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