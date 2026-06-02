NXT TV RESULTS (6/2): Wells’s live report on Tony D’Angelo vs. Kam Hendrix, Lizzy Rain vs. Zaria, Borne & Heights vs. DarkState, more

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NXT TV RESULTS

JUNE 2, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Emily Agard, Blake Howard

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-Vic established with some aerial shots that we’re in Orlando, which was odd because we usually are. Tony D’Angelo and Kam Hendrix were shown arriving separately. Vic mentioned we’re officially on the road to the Great American Bash.

(1) LIZZY RAIN vs. ZARIA

Booker heavily put over the harsher Zaria we’ve had for the last couple months, but he’s also big on Lizzy Rain so he got into her entrance also.

Zaria charged Rain hard to a corner to open. Rain fought out of it with a boot and hit a dropkick into the other corner. They went to some evasions and Rain missed from the top, but then hit something that looked like a Rocker Dropper but changed into a huracanrana. Rain leapfrogged Zaria then hit an enzuigiri that showed a lot of light from an unfortunate angle. Zaria fought off a tornado DDT and booted Rain to the mat. She yanked Rain as she was holding the bottom rope and just dropped her on the mat after some hangtime. Zaria charged Rain hard into a corner. Zaria looked to follow up, but became distracted as Tatum Paxley walked down the ramp and joined the announce table. Zaria booted Rain out to the floor on the announce table side and she and Paxley stared each other down as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Zaria hit a spear upon return to full-screen and both women laid on the mat. Paxley finally made a comment, saying she wasn’t worried about either person because she has to take care of business regardless. The two exchanged some boots and strikes, and Rain strung together some offense and hit a flying back elbow, and then a tornado DDT for two. Vic was amusing himself by using a lot of Metallica references to explain the action, some of which were a real stretch, but I appreciate the silliness, honestly. Rain Matrix-ducked a lariat and planted Zaria for two. Roundhouse kick by Rain followed by a German, but Zaria hit another spear, and then the F-5 for the victory.

WINNER: Zaria at 10:31.

Zaria threatened another F-5, and Paxley got her to stop and said if she wants a title match, she’s got it next week.

(Wells’s Analysis: No surprise as Zaria continues her post-Ruca roll, and Rain is so fresh she can sustain a loss or two. Rain’s been entrusted with a lot of in-ring minutes and she’s showing up big already, and the crowd is definitely into the retro rock gimmick)

-Borne and Heights got psyched for their match while talking to Sean Lgacy and Dorian Van Dux. The scene ended and all three members of The Culling showed up to talk. Izzi Dame said they should all put last week behind them and focus on this week. Vance said “Let’s go, Spears,” and slapped him on the arm. Shawn Spears, wondering how this dynamic has come to pass, walked with them, a little stunned.

-DarkState were announced for their tag match, but Saquon Shugars showed up in the crowd to beat one of them with a blunt object I couldn’t quite catch in low light. Vic wondered if the match would still be on as they went to commercial. [c]

-The Great American Bash will be on Sunday, June 28th and will be the first PLE that goes straight to the CW.

-Vic said he got word from the desk of Robert Stone that the tag match has been postponed. We didn’t actually hear from Stone, so maybe he’s not around this week?

(2) OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) vs. THE CULLING (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) (w/Izzi Dame)

OTM jumped the Culling during their entrance. Nima and Spears hit the ring eventually and the bell sounded. Nima charged Spears to a corner and he and Price pancaked him there. Price tagged in and smacked Spears with a loud palm strike. Vance tagged in and he and Price slugged it out for a bit. Vance took over on offense and the crowd chanted “OTM.” Price turned it around with an inside-out lariat, and he booted both members of the Culling to the floor. Price put Vance inside but walked right into a boot. Vance charged Price to the barricade and the Culling were in control as the match went to commercial with no split-screen. [c]

Nima hit Spears with a suplex. Vance tagged in. Price tagged in and dominated both Vance and Spears, taking both down at once. Price pressed Spears and just casually threw him into the charging Vance. Price slammed Vance and got two. The illegal men got taken out. Chaos reigned for a bit and Spears had a trail of blood that led from the nose to the ear (I think it’s a nosebleed that traveled as he was on the mat). OTM hit their finisher.

WINNERS: OTM at 9:29.

(Wells’s Analysis: The on-again, off-again OTM push appears on again, but this might be more about the Culling suffering yet another loss on their way to something resembling a total breakup)

-EK Prosper and Tate Wilder talked in the locker room to try to get him fired up for tonight. Kam Hendrix showed up and said he’s already beaten two former champions and he’s about to win the NXT Championship while Wilder is searching for his first “dub.” Wilder said he’ll beat Jackson Drake tonight, and he took off. Hendrix said to Prosper it’s a big night for him too, because he can tell his grandkids he was in the building when Kam Hendrix won the NXT Championship. Prosper yelled at an exiting Hendrix that he hopes Tony D beats his ass.

(3) TATE WILDER vs. JACKSON DRAKE (w/The Vanity Project (Myka Lockwood & Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes)

Booker compared Wilder to a young Randy Orton in style and look, and I hadn’t thought much about it, but I think it’s apt. Drake took down Wilder and did a little hip thrust in the direction of his opponent. Wilder took down Drake, who bailed to the ramp side. He took a powder with his boys, and Wilder exploded off the steps with a rolling senton for all three guys. Wilder fired up as the match went to commercial. [c]

Wilder hit a cross-body. The two went to the apron and threw hands. Drake went inside and speared Wilder out on the apron, and weirdly, Wilder bumped on the apron while Drake continued on and hit the floor, so Vic said he didn’t know which got the worst of it. Wilder went up the ropes but he got crotched on them. The camera failed to catch Drake hitting the rope so for a second it looked like Wilder just slipped. Wilder put Drake on the mat and hit him with a splash for two. The men of Vanity Project got involved and Wilder took them out. Wilder tried a rana on Lockwood, but she caught him and smashed him against the post. She threw him in and Drake finished him off.

WINNER: Jackson Drake at 8:38.

(Wells’s Analysis: It amused me that Wilder was the one who went after Lockwood, but she had no problem with him. This dynamic with the mighty Lockwood being the protector for the pretty boy Drake is so much fun)

-Emily Agard talked to Robert Stone, who was trying to put over Great American Bash, but Osiris Griffin tried to complain to Stone about the attack from Shugars earlier. Jasper Troy showed up and mocked Griffin and started to “make it his business,” but Dion Lennox charged in and smashed a chair onto the back of Troy. Lennox and Griffin beat down Troy.

-There was quick hype for Lola Vice, likely up next. [c]

-Vice was introduced and she hit the ring in street clothes. She said she’s the complete package whether it’s AAA or NXT. She said she continues to prove everyone wrong. She said she didn’t win this out of luck, she won because she goes to bed every night for four years now envisioning her name on the side plates. She said she doesn’t do excuses and won’t accept them from anyone here. She wondered who’s next and said the “woman’s” championship deserves “woman” who are eager to step up.

Kelani Jordan hit the ramp and said she couldn’t be overlooked any longer. She said Vice made a name for herself in AAA and got herself to the NXT Championship. She said Vice went somewhere else and a star was born, and Jordan went somewhere else but the rules changed, and instead of getting praised, she got questioned. She said the people who praised Vice were the same ones who criticized her and threw her out of the locker room. Jordan ran down the women she’s beaten and said she only needs one chance. The two started to break down verbally when Kendal Grey’s music played and she and Wren Sinclair, still on a crutch, hit the ramp.

[HOUR TWO]

Grey asked if they forgot she won the Iron Survivor Challenge. She pinned both Kelani and Lola in the match. She said if anyone here has unfinished business, it’s her. She said she has an unwritten receipt for Jordan, who cut her off and said she only needs one chance, but Kendal can’t win the big one and she’s shown it multiple times.

Vice cut them off and said that next week, the two will face off and the winner will get a title shot at GAB. Jordan went for the belt and then ducked the backfist from Vice, who instead inadvertently hit Grey. Jordan admired her work and took off casually.

-Next week is the Mr. NXT Pageant between Shiloh Hill and Tristan Angels. They’ll be graded on Attire, Talent and Public Speaking.

-Hill and Tatum Paxley talked in the back somewhere about the pageant. After Hill left, saying he had a problem because a raccoon befriended his pets, Zaria showed up out of nowhere and beat down Paxley. Hill reentered the scene and called for help.

-The Speed Championship match is up next. [c]