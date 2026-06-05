Bandido vs. Volador Jr. for ROH Title and Villano III Jr. vs. Zandokan among the latest CMLL Match Recommendations

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Here’s a look at some of the top CMLL matches from the last two weeks.

5/17 Arena Mexico

Volador Jr. pinned Bandido with a head scissors out of the corner turned into a piledeiver. Really good match with great heat.

5/22 Arena Mexico

Bandido retained the ROH Title over Volador Jr. Bandido won with his 21 Plex. Another great match with great heat.

5/24 Arena Mexico

El Clon pinned Mascara Dorada. A great match. Dorada really shined as he is one of the most spectacular wrestlers in the world.

5/29 Arena Mexico

Villano III Jr. pinned Zandokan Jr. to win the Copa Juniors Tournament. Last week they had a multi person elimination match that came down to Villano III Jr. and Atlantis Jr. as the last two. Atlantis Jr. got injured a few days later and was replaced by Zandokan Jr. who was the last person eliminated last week. A very good match and the biggest win of Villano’s career. This was an elevation for him as he’s working several big matches on the shows this coming week. His uncle, Villano IV (who was in WCW in the late-’90s) was at ringside and was crying. Good stuff.