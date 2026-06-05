NXT FEUD TRACKER: The latest developments with Tony D’Angelo, Lola Vice, Tatum Paxley, Miles Bourne, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shawn Michaels made an announcement on Monday about the next PLE. The Great American Bash (GAB) is scheduled for June 27, 2026, which now gives NXT a focal point for their feuds.

NXT MEN’S TITLE

Current champion: Tony D’Angelo

The main event for this edition of NXT was for the men’s NXT Title. The match was between the arrogant Kam Hendrix “who beat two champs in one night” and the champion Tony D’Angelo. This was a good back and forth match with Kam getting in many offensive flurries. Tony D won with his “dead to rights” finisher.

What’s most important is where the Men’s Division is going. Nakuru has appointed himself as Tony D’s protector. Mason Rooks, in a backstage segment with Stone, the NXT general manager (he lost his first name) said that he should be in the title match. Stone stated that the winner of a match between Nakuru and Rooks will be the number one contender for the title.

Next week, Nakuru vs Rooks.

Brandler Bit: Tony D’Angelo continues to be a strong NXT Champion. His promos are spot on, and his work in the ring is excellent. His matches are laid out well so that the opponent looks good while he continues to be on top. This week’s match with Kam was a good example of this dynamic.

The Nakuru vs. Rooks match will be a hard-hitting encounter. I’m guessing that Nakuru will win to set up a GAB match with Tony D.

NXT WOMEN’S TITLE

Current Champion: Lola Vice

Lola had a promo segment. Her promo was in the Rey Mysterio style; mostly English with Spanish words thrown in. She addressed that she only wants to fight strong people who don’t use excuses for their failures. On cue, Kelani Jordan came out. She proceeded to cite how she has defeated Lola and Kendel and deserves to be the top contender. Kendel Grey came out and declared herself a top challenger. Lola with apparent match making abilities stated that Grey and Jordan should fight next week—winner faces Lola at GAB. Lola at the end of the segment accidentally hit Grey in the face with her backfist.

Brandler Bit: Old time wrestlers knew that people needed to be talked into the building. Lola did that well. She appeals to both English and Latin people with her mixed language promo. Kelani’s promo was better than the one two weeks ago but is missing confidence. Kendel has ring skill, just not the entertainment piece. Since NXT loves to have multi person matches, I would not be surprised if this match ends up being a Triple Threat match.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

MID-CARD FEUDS

WOMEN’S NXT NORTH AMERICAN TITLE

Champion Tatum Paxley

Tatum was on commentary during the match between Zaria and Lizzie Rain. This was a great back and forth match with the fans supporting Rain. Zaria won with the F5. Tatum came into the ring just as Zaria was going to deliver another F5 to the fallen Rain. Paxley granted Zaria a title match so she wouldn’t beat up Rain any further. On next week’s NXT episode, it will Zaria vs. Paxley for the Women’s NXT North American Title.

Brandler Bit: Female Wrestlers holding both titles authorized matches tonight. Is there a clause in their NXT contracts which gives them executive powers to make matches? I know that I am “old school” in my thinking but usually the matchmaker makes the match. Rant over.

If they really want to go all the way with Zaria, this is the time for a title change. They could do that on Tuesday and do the rematch at the GAB. NXT rarely follows linear booking, so I would expect a run in, distraction or outside interference to allow Tatum to keep the title.

MENS MID-CARD FEUDS

WWE Speed Championship

Alexis King vs. Romeo Moreno. I was excited by Moreno in this match. He showed many high-flying moves during this five-minute match. It was a fast paced, very athletic matchup with surprisingly no interference from Birthright! King won with his coronation finisher.

Brandler Bit: King has gotten himself into amazing shape. The Brian Pillman Jr who was last on AEW in 2023, and the Alexis King of 2026 look nothing like one another. King has lost a lot of weight and he has added muscle. He is more confident, quicker, and portrays his character extremely well. I don’t see him moving out of the Mid -Card due to his past stop /start pushes. I would expect, however, someone from Birthright to break out.

Moreno has a great upside on the brand, and his on-screen connection with Noam Dar will help both connect to the NXT audience.

Miles Bourne (NXT North American Champion) a&nd Tavion Heights vs Dark State (Cutler & Lenox, & Griffin)

This match was originally scheduled to have Cutler and Griffin in the match, but Saquon Shugars took out Cutler with a baseball bat. The match was rescheduled with the other two Dark Staters vs. Bourne and Heights. Bourne and Heights had communication and teamwork issues whereas Lenox and Griffin were well-oiled machine. Lenox and Griffin won with a safer version of the Doomsday Device.

Brandler Bit: Shugars is acting like the WCW Crow version of Sting, hiding in the dark, holding a baseball bat, and beating up adversaries. It will be interesting how this progresses.

It appears that former teammates Bourne and Heights are headed for a major falling out which could result in a men’s North American Title match. That match will be incredibly exciting because Heights is a former Olympic wrestler and Miles Bourne is hitting on all cylinders as North American champ.

In another tag team match for teams that probably won’t be together too much longer

OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) fought the Culling (Sean Spears & Niko Vance).

This match was supposed to happen last week but was cancelled when Spears took out OTM with chair shots. OTM (Out of the Mud) got revenge on the Culling for that attack. They took advantage of some miscommunication by Spears and Vance and hit Spears with their double team finisher. The announcers, Vic Joseph and Booker T, called this a “statement win” for OTM.

Brandler Bit: It appears that the Culling is probably done as a team. They are doing the small step-by-step dissolve. Who will Izzi Dame side with if this team breaks up?

Jackson Drake & Tate Wilder

One other mid-card on the June 6, 2026 edition of NXT involved Jackson Drake of Vanity Project. He was accompanied to the ring by Balor & Smokes (the NXT Tag Team Champions), and Lockwood. He fought Tate Wilder.

Jackson Drake is the inaugural Evolve Men’s Heavyweight Champion. Tate is a highflyer and risk taker. Drake is one Booker T’s “fave fives” and he should be. He is athletic, annoying, arrogant, and combined with the Tag champions and Lockwood, they are an incredible faction. Wilder is being criticized on commentary for taking too many risks which ultimately lead to his downfall. In this match, Smoke, Balor and, Lockwood all interfered. Drake hit his 450-splash finisher for the win.

Brandler Bit: Look out for Drake down the road. He has that Gino Hernandez quality (good looking, young, arrogant, and talented) that will make the fans love to hate him.