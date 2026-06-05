WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (6/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2026

Where: BOLOGNA, ITALY AT UNIPOL ARENA

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 7,500-8,956 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James – Queen of the Ring Tournament match

Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams vs. Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio – King of the Ring Tournament match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints

Cody Rhodes returns to Smackdown

Rhea Ripley to appear

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/29): Keller’s report on Axiom vs. The Miz, Cody addresses Gunther’s attack, Jade Cargill addresses Ripley

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: LA Knight says “f— no” to wrestling into his fifties, says things did not go as planned when he threw Brock Lesnar out of the Royal Rumble match