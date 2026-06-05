FREE PODCAST 6/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #390 (6-1-96) including Hall debuts on Nitro, IYH Beware of Dog review, KOTR card set, Curtain Call fallout, more (206 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #390 of the PWTorch including Scott Hall’s surprise Nitro debut and how it all went down, IYH Beware of Dog 1 and 2 review and how it was affected by mother nature, King of the Ring card set, fallout from the MSG curtain call, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

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