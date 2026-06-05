WWE presents a video of every Bloodline and family member acknowledging Roman Reigns over the years

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At Clash in Italy, Jacob Fatu had to either beat Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship or acknowledge him on Monday Night Raw if he lost. He lost.

The next night on the June 1, 2026 Raw, he acknowledged Reigns as the Usos watched. It was a surprising development, as he isn’t afraid to do things on his own terms. But this isn’t the first time a family member has acknowledged Reigns. The WWE YouTube channel uploaded another video to their WWE Playlist series. This time, they decided to compile clips of all the instances his Bloodline family members had to acknowledge Reigns. This included The Rock and Sami Zayn, who isn’t even a family member, had to acknowledge him.

This video showcases the context and approach that the members of his family took when pledging their loyalty to Reigns. It presents a chronological order to the Bloodline story. Jey was the first one to acknowledge him way back in October 2020, after their I Quit Hell in a Cell match. Jimmy was next in July 2021, a few months after returning from a knee injury. Sami acknowledged him in April 2022, weeks after WrestleMania 38, where Reigns became double champion.

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Solo Sikoa joined the Bloodline at Clash at the Castle and acknowledged Reigns three weeks later. The Rock acknowledged him when he made his return ahead of WrestleMania XL. That was the entirety of the Reigns Bloodline story until he won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania: Vegas, when Fatu acknowledged him weeks later.

This is a way for viewers to be reminded of how every member of the original Bloodline put their trust into Reigns by publicly acknowledging him in front of the audience.

It was interesting to see that the points of acknowledgement directly correspond with a big development within the story. Whether it was a big return or Reigns winning a huge match that kept his title reign intact, his family acknowledged him at pivotal moments that played a huge part in the overall journey of the Bloodline.

Now, after defending his World Heavyweight Championship for a second time against his cousin, he has made Fatu acknowledge him. However, no one really knows what his intentions are. Does he actually want to follow him, knowing what will happen if he doesn’t, or is this a trick to get a SummerSlam match? Either way, acknowledging Reigns has been a great way for his family to stay on his good side.