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FREE PODCAST 6/4 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Usos vs. Mysterios with Reigns angle at end, Crews vs. Owens, Hell in a Cell speculation, live callers & emails (110 min.)

June 4, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (6-4-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Frank Peteani from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including The Usos challenging The Mysterios for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles twice, plus a Roman Reigns angle at end, Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens for the IC Title, and reaction to Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, Hell in a Cell speculation, and more with live callers and emails.

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