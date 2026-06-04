VIP PODCAST 6/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Triple H-Rock politics, Best Managers Ever, Otto Wanz’s AWA Title reign, Roman-Fatu, AAA, NXT Bash, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Todd’s professionalism praised!

If Bobby Heenan is considered the best manager, who is second best? Is there a strong case Paul Heyman is number one, and if so, what is that argument? What about Dr. Ken Ramey?

What is it with the lack of creativity in executing concepts and also the sloppiness or disregard for internal logic when telling stories?

Thoughts on WrestleMania weekend indy standouts including Kingsley, Jazmin Allure, Michael Oku and Amira Blair, Galeno de Mal, Ethan Allan

Would Triple H have been able to sabotage The Rock if Rock hadn’t gone to Hollywood in the early 2000s?

Thoughts on the Otto Wanz AWA Title reign

Thoughts on AWA President Stanley Blackburn’s lack of consistency in his decision-making

Is Paul Heyman still involved in Roman Reigns’s booking? Does Roman have a lot to influence in his storylines?

Is there reliable reporting on status of Roman’s WWE contract?

Who would be a top draft pick among Oba Femi, Bron Breakker, or Kyle Fletcher?

Is TNA turning a corner?

Thoughts on rumored directions for Roman’s big upcoming matches, and what’s the best timing for Oba Femi vs. Roman among various options?

Did the Roman vs. Fatu match play out in too low key of a way given the hype, the build, the steps, and the stakes?

More on AAA Americanos storyline

What is the point of NXT Great American Bash going up against TNA Slammiversary (a business partner) and AEW Forbidden Door? Will anyone choose NXT given the current state of the brand who was an actual candidate to watch the AEW or TNA events?

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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