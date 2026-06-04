TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (6/4): Hardys vs. The Righteous, Lee vs. Elegance, Edwards vs. BDE

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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JUNE 4, 2026

DENVER, CO AT NATIONAL WESTERN CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of recent events.

-Aerial shot of Sacramento, California.

(1) BDE vs. EDDIE EDWARDS (w/The System)

BDE took the early advantage with his speed and high-flying moves. Eddie knocked BDE off the top rope and followed with a back suplex for a two count. Eddie continued on offense. BDE made a comeback. Alisha got on the apron and argued with BDE. BDE rolled up Eddie for a two count and followed with a cutter for another two count. The System caused a distraction, leading to Eddie hitting the Boston Knee Party for the pin.

WINNER: Eddie Edwards in 5:00.

After the match, Fabian Aichner ran in and took on The System by himself. The System overpowered Aichner. Leon Slater took out The System one by one. BDE and Aichner helped to clear the ring. Slater did a dive over the corner post onto The System at ringside.

(D.L.’s Take: You would think that BDE would have come out with some friends. The outcome played out predictably, but the match was good while it lasted. The announcers referenced that BDE is still seeking his first win, so I anticipate they will make a big deal of it when he finally does get the elusive victory.)

-The Righteous did a promo in a field, babbling on about the Wicked Garden match, which has still not been explained. The video showed the Hardys towards the end. [c]

-AJ Francis came to the ring for a promo. He bragged about his career and losing weight. He said he lost some dead weight when he got rid of KC Navarro. He said he would treat the fans to a new song of his. He told the DJ to hit his song, but Elijah’s guitar played instead. AJ started rapping, but was mercifully interrupted by Elijah, who walked down the aisle. Elijah said that he heard the sound of his guitar strum and decided to come to the ring to check it out. An image was shown on the screen of AJ dressed as Elijah.

Elijah said he had a song he wanted to sing for everyone. AJ gave Elijah a cease and desists letter. AJ said that he had acquired the names and likeness of Elijah, Elias, and Ezekial, along with Elijah’s entire music catalog. AJ said he essentially owns Elijah. Fans chanted for Elijah. Elijah said he had a new song called. “Don’t Steal, Uncle Phil.” Before he could start, AJ dropped Elijah with a punch. AJ left the ring. Elijah was bleeding.

(D.L.’s Take: I regret this segment.)

-Daria Rae approached Santino Marella and Indi Hartwell backstage. Daria said she had nothing to do with Indi’s renewed contract. [c]

-Elayna Black did a backstage promo. She said she is better than all of the Knockouts. She said that Indi Hartwell was desperate and needed to kiss up to management because she wasn’t good enough. She vowed to win the Knockouts Title.

(2) INDI HARTWELL & SANTINO MARELLA vs. ARIANNA GRACE & STACKS

Frankie Kazarian sat in on commentary. Santino and Stacks started the match, but Grace quickly tagged in. Grace tried to get Santino to hit her. Indi got in the ring and took Grace down. Stacks had the advantage on Santino, but Santino battled back. Santino had Stacks in a sleeper. Stacks gave Santino a clothesline on the mat. [c]

Grace used a distraction from Stacks to get the advantage on Indi. Grace scored a two count after a clothesline. The fans were solidly behind Indi. Santiino finally made the hot tag and ran wild on Stacks. Grace got the cobra sock away from Santino. Grace put the sock on her hand and accidentally hit Stacks. Indi put the sock on her hand. Santino put another cobra sock on his hand. Santino and Indi hit Stacks and Grace with their cobras. Santino got the pin on Stacks.

WINNERS: Santino Marella & Indi Hartwell in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Mostly “comedy”, but the fans in attendance enjoyed it.)

-Eric Young was shown on his way to the ring. [c]

-The Elegance Brand had a discussion in the dressing room. Mara Sade, Rosemary, and Allie transported into the room and scared them off.

-Eric Young was in the ring for a promo. He talked more about the cleanse. He got the “What?” treatment. Eric talked about getting rid of Joe Hendry, Ricky Sosa, and EC3. He said that he sees through Mike Santana, who is sick from addiction. Eric vowed to beat Santana. Santana walked through the crowd and into the ring. Santana said that Eric hasn’t been relevant in 15 years. Eric said that he has been the one constant in TNA, and he has seen the company rot from the inside.

Santana said Eric was the one who made the company rot. Eric said the fans didn’t really care about Santana; they only cared about the shiny new toy and would eventually turn against him. Eric said he would piledrive Santana, get the title, and take the power back. Santana took off his glasses and vowed to break his foot in Eric’s ass next week. Santana wanted to fight right now. Eric kicked Santana low and gave him a piledriver. Fans booed. Eric held up the title and stepped over Santana.

-The Injury Report featured Elijah, The Righteous, and The Hardys. [c]

-Mustafa Ali (w/Order 4) did a promo challenging KC Navarro to a match next week.

-Replay of the Mike Santana/Eric Young angle.

(3) LEI YING LEE vs. MR. ELEGANCE (w/The Elegance Brand)

The Concierge did the introduction and said that Lei Ying Lee needed to learn some class, so he had someone who would beat it into her. Mr. Elegance made his ring entrance with Heather and M. Xia Brookside sat in with the commentary team. She said it was ridiculous for a man to face a woman. She looked forward to seeing Mr. Elegance destroy her rival, Lee.

Mr. Elegance and Lee locked up to start the match and Elegance powered Lee to the mat. Lee took Elegance to the mat and gave him a hip toss. Lee gave Elegance a series of punches. The Elegance Brand got on the apron. The referee made them leave ringside. Elegance gyrated and gave Lee the Stephanie Vaquer Devil’s Kiss move. Elegance dropped Lee with a punch. Lee threw Elegance into the corner and followed with a series of strikes.

Lee dropped Elegance to the mat. Lee put Elegance in an ankle lock, but he reached the ropes to break the hold. Elegance dropped Lee with another punch. Lee knocked Elegance off the ropes. Lee put Elegance on her shoulders, but Xia got on the apron and distracted Lee. Elegance raked Lee’s eyes, leading to the pinfall.

WINNER: Mr. Elegance in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was colossally stupid for multiple reasons. What is the point of having the Knockouts champion lose to the lowest-ranking member of the men’s roster? Pointless. I don’t even have the words for this foolishness.)

-After the match, Xia gloated over Lee, said she has a title shot, and vowed to win the belt. Can’t wait. [c]

-Workers were setting up the ring for the Wicked Garden match. McKenzie Mitchell explained the rules, which were no countouts or DQs; the only way to win is pinfall or submission in the ring. The Righteous did their ring entrance and were surrounded by people dressed in white. The ring ropes had flowers and barbed wire on them. There were barbed wire boards in two of the corners. The Hardys came out to their “Broken” instrumental music. The teams squared off and fans chanted for the Hardys. [c]

(4) BROKEN MATT & JEFF HARDY vs. THE RIGHTEOUS (Vincent & Dutch) — Wicked Garden match

The arena lights were off and only the ring was lit. The teams brawled at the start. The Hardys sent Dutch through one of the boards. Vincent sent Jeff into the barbed wire. Matt raked Dutch’s head with a garden tool. Vincent wrapped barbed wire around Matt’s head. Jeff dropkicked Vincent and got a two count. The Hardys double teamed Vincent. Matt and Vincent brawled on the floor. Jeff and Dutch fought on the other side. [c]

The Righteous had the advantage on Jeff in the ring. Dutch got a two count on Matt. Vincent and Jeff fought on the outside. Vincent hit Jeff with barbed wire. Matt kicked Dutch low. Matt gave Vincent a Twist of Fate for a two count. Jeff was caught in the barbed wire. Matt and Jeff wrapped the barbed wire around Vincent’s head. The Hardys suplexed Dutch. Fans chanted, “This is awesome”, which was charitable at best.

The Hardys used teamwork on the Righteous. Dutch drove Matt through the barbed wire board. Vincent jammed a flower into Jeff’s mouth. Matt gave the Righteous a DDT. Jeff fell out of the ring and stumbled around ringside. Jeff was foaming at the mouth and throwing up (it was implied that the flower was poisonous). Officials took Jeff out on a stretcher. Jeff ran back in the ring and tried to fight. Vincent gave Matt his finisher and got the pin.

WINNERS: The Righteous in 22:00.

The lights went out and when they came back on, the Hardys had disappeared.

(D.L.’s Take: This was a spectacle. It certainly wasn’t my cup of tea, but I give the wrestlers credit for their effort. Despite the violent nature of the match, I don’t think this is the end of the feud.)