FREE PODCAST 6/4 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell & Mitchell discuss Randy Savage’s legacy, Cena vs. Savage, Sting as TNA’s top star, ROH sale (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from May 23 and 24, 2011.

On the May 23, 2011 episode, PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discuss with live callers Randy Savage’s legacy, Savage’s cross-over appeal, Savage vs. John Cena, how WWE will tribute Savage on Raw, the Over the Limit PPV, John Cena repeating his offensive attack, why TNA is behind Sting as their top star, the ROH sale announced over the weekend and what the signs will be of growth, and more.

Then on the May 24, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net, they take calls for an hour discussing Randy Savage, the Hall of Fame, and last night’s Raw, and in the VIP Aftershow, they discuss the TNA “Wrestling Matters” campaign, last week’s Impact, Christian’s character developments, and more.

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