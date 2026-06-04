VIP PODCAST 6/4 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Latest on UFC at White House, AAA mask vs. mask climax, WWE Clash fallout, AEW Dynamite review (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

A review of AAA Noche De Los Grandes thoughts including whether the praise so far is a bit over the top

Reviews of WWE Smackdown before Clash in Italy and the Raw the next day including the latest with Roman Reigns

A look at the latest new with the UFC event at the White House

A review and preview of latest UFC events

A review of AEW Collision and Dynamite including MJF vs. Rush and the latest with the Owen Hart Cup Tournament

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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