WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/5): Keller’s report on Bayley vs. Raquel vs. Jayne vs. Kiana in Queen Tournament, Priest vs. Trick vs. Breakker vs. Dom in King Tournament, Hayes vs. Saints, Cody, Ripley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT
JUNE 5, 2026
BOLOGNA, ITALY AT UNIPOL ARENA
AVAILABLE ON USA NETWORK
REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,956 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…
PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Greg Parks to review WWE Smackdown LIVE on YouTube. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!
Email our post-show at wadekellerpostshow@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.
If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.
VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE
LINK TO BE A CALLER: https://streamyard.com/tnkkct9dv8
Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).
OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE
[HOUR ONE]
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James – Queen of the Ring Tournament match
- Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams vs. Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio – King of the Ring Tournament match
- Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints
- Cody Rhodes returns to Smackdown
- Rhea Ripley to appear
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