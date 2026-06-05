WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/5): Keller’s report on Bayley vs. Raquel vs. Jayne vs. Kiana in Queen Tournament, Priest vs. Trick vs. Breakker vs. Dom in King Tournament, Hayes vs. Saints, Cody, Ripley

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 5, 2026

BOLOGNA, ITALY AT UNIPOL ARENA

AVAILABLE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,956 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Greg Parks to review WWE Smackdown LIVE on YouTube. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpostshow@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

LINK TO BE A CALLER: https://streamyard.com/tnkkct9dv8

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James – Queen of the Ring Tournament match

Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams vs. Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio – King of the Ring Tournament match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints

Cody Rhodes returns to Smackdown

Rhea Ripley to appear