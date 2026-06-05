2016 WWE SMACKDOWN TV WALK-THRU (1-21-2016): The episode where Chris Jericho said he’d win the Royal Rumble, plus Reigns vs. League of Nations, Stardust, Ryback, Bray Wyatt

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This is the latest in our walk through our 2016 WWE Smackdown reports. Relive this era with New Day, Chris Jericho Dean Ambrose, Ryback, Roman Reigns, Stardust (Cody), early Becky Lynch, and more!

WWE Smackdown review

January 21, 2016

Taped 1/19/16 in Lafayette, La.

Aired on USA Network

By Greg Parks, PWTorch columnist

– Smackdown Open.

– Advertised for tonight: Miz TV, with Dean Ambrose & Kevin Owens.

– Also: Roman Reigns faces the entire League of Nations in a four-on-one handicap match.

– Chris Jericho was out first. Mauro Ranallo, Jerry “The King” Lawler, and Byron Saxton were shown at the commentator’s table during his entrance. Jericho welcomed fans to “Thursday Night Jericho.” He said it was his return to Smackdown after 14 months. He also called the Royal Rumble “the biggest in the history of the WWE.” They say that each year, but because the title is on the line, one could argue it’s truer this year than in the past. Jericho told the monkeys in the truck to roll the clip of his Highlight Reel from Monday night, which included Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar.

Jericho said Roman may be the World Champion, and Lesnar may be the Beast Incarnate, but he is the savior of WWE and he’ll win the Rumble match. Big E’s voice and the New Day theme interrupted, and they came out. Big E. took issue with Jericho destroying their trombone. They said a documentary should be done on Jericho, “Making a Brass Murderer.” Xavier Woods said Jericho is cold-blooded. Isn’t that a good feature to have in wrestling? Woods asked for a moment of silence for Francesca. Jericho criticized their unicorn horns. He said they need better unicorn names. He said “Rudy” was a better name, then he went again to the “Rooty Tooty Booty” line and chanted it as the crowd sang along. New Day entered the ring and said he’d love to beat them up, but they already have a six-man match. The Usos came out to oppose them. They were joined by Dolph Ziggler, face-painted like the Usos. I feel like Chris Jericho during his Serious Man gimmick days would be disgusted with this version of his character. Anyway, the six-man is next.

[Commercial Break]

– They showed an Instagram photo from Ziggler where he wore the Usos face paint during WWE’s tour of India. Even The Rock commented on it!

1 – THE NEW DAY vs. THE USOS & DOLPH ZIGGLER

Jimmy Uso began the match with Kofi Kingston. Double elbow-drop with his brother Jey led to the first cover of the match. Lawler reminisced about his feud with Tiny Tim during the early days of Raw, tying his destruction of Tim’s ukulele with Jericho ending the usefulness of Xavier’s trombone. Big E. showed good height on a big splash of Ziggler. Speaking of height, Kingston came in and got some air himself on a standing dropkick. Kingston came off the top rope, but Ziggler met him with a dropkick to the jaw. Jimmy made the hot tag and cornered Kingston, connecting on a butt splash. A distraction by Woods led to Big E., from the apron, hip-tossing Jimmy over the top rope, with Jimmy’s back catching the apron on his way to the ground. They cut to break with New Day cackling at the damage done, 6:03 into the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 9:45 with New Day still in control. Woods made a tag to Big E. just before being sunset flipped. Jimmy didn’t see the tag and was taken out by the former Iowa Hawkeye. Jimmy created enough separation to flip off the top rope and onto Big E. Both men were down until Ziggler made the tag at 13:16. Jumping elbowdrop on Woods for two. Ziggler was back-dropped out of the ring, landing face-first onto the steps. However, Jey made the tag before Ziggler was back-dropped. Butt splash missed by a Samoan drop did not. Jimmy wiped out two members of New Day on a dive. Ziggler tagged in and all three babyfaces superkicked Woods. Jimmy made the cover for the win (he tagged himself in right after Ziggler did).

WINNERS: The Usos and Ziggler, at 15:05. Pretty fun opener as everybody seemed to have an extra pep in their step, especially New Day.

They replayed the finish of the match.

– The announcers hyped the WWE Network and implored new subscribers to sign up in time to get the Royal Rumble for free.

– Tonight, Roman Reigns takes on the League of Nations in a handicap match.

– Next, the Royal Rumble By the Numbers video package.

[Commercial Break]

– The Royal Rumble By the Numbers video package aired.

– Becky Lynch came out. She faces Alicia Fox in a tune-up match for Sunday.

[Commercial Break]

– Charlotte and Ric Flair joined the announcers for the next match. Before they could be heard from, we heard Becky’s comments about Ric from Raw, and Ric’s response, accepting Becky’s challenge on behalf of his daughter.

2 – BECKY LYNCH vs. ALICIA FOX

Fox was already in the ring. Ranallo noted Fox was the first African-American Divas Champion, in the context of Monday being Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Fox had Brie Bella at ringside with her. Fox delivered a Northern Lights Suplex to Lynch outside the ring. Ric already proclaimed his daughter “the greatest wrestling female of all-time.” Lynch fired back against Fox with clotheslines as Ranallo was desperately trying to get a word in to actually call the match. Lynch ran into a Foxy knee in the corner. She locked in the Disarmer soon after, however, with Fox finally tapping.

WINNER: Lynch, at 2:59. The match was just a back-drop for the commentary and getting Charlotte and Ric’s thoughts on the upcoming match.

– Next, on Miz TV, Dean Ambrose & Kevin Owens. I bet at least one of them interrupts Miz before Miz can introduce them!

[Commercial Break]

– Ranallo congratulated The Rock for being the #1 International Box Office Star of 2015, according to Deadline Hollywood.

– Miz was in the ring for Miz TV. Miz talked about Dean Ambrose and Kevin Owens facing off at the Royal Rumble in a Last Man Standing Match for the I.C. Title. Miz went over the rules of such a match. Before he could talk too long, however, Ambrose’s music interrupted and he walked to the ring. Ambrose said a LMS Match is serious business and someone can get hurt. Ambrose tried to give a soliloquy while Miz kept trying to interrupt and Ambrose kept ignoring him. Miz finally grabbed Ambrose’s attention and Ambrose threatened him. Miz said he’s tired of being disrespected, so he took his chair and sat in the corner, telling everyone to enjoy “Dean TV.”

Ambrose said a LMS Match is like a roller-coaster ride. He went to ringside and caressed the apron, saying Owens likes using that against his opponent, but not on Sunday. He moved over to the steel steps and said Owens reminds him of a fuzzy bear. He said the steps are like a bear trap. Then, the announce table. He called it “memory lane,” as Owens once powerbombed him through the announce table. He vowed to bring things full circle and put Owens through the table. Just like always, he said he’d be the last man standing. That was the cue for Owens to come out.

Owens said Ambrose’s words mean nothing to him. He talked about how he’s obsessed with the Intercontinental Title, and that obsession will keep Ambrose down on Sunday. He said he’ll be standing over Ambrose, once again as I.C. Champion. Ambrose was ready for a fight right then, and lo and behold, he got one: Miz blind-sided him from behind, putting a hurting on Ambrose. Owens slowly made his way to the ring. It looked like it’d be a two-on-one attack, but instead, Owens went after Miz and hit him with a pop-up powerbomb. He was about to do the same to Ambrose, but Ambrose turned the tide. Owens escaped before Dirty Deeds. Ambrose had to settle with giving Miz Dirty Deeds. Ambrose counted to ten to signify what will happen Sunday. I liked the promos from both Ambrose and Owens here. They did a good job getting over the importance of the I.C. Title, as well as the brutality of the Last Man Standing Match.

– Tonight, Roman Reigns vs. The League of Nations.

– Next, Ryback vs. Bray Wyatt. Backstage, in a smoky room, Wyatt said “we’re here.”

[Commercial Break]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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3 – RYBACK vs. BRAY WYATT

As The Wyatt Family came to the ring, again parts of the main event segment from Raw was shown, this one that focused on The Wyatts. Ryback caught Wyatt with a cross-body, then a few right hands. Thesz Press stemmed some Wyatt offense. To ringside, where Wyatt delivered a uranage to Ryback, sending him back-first into the ring apron. They went to break at 1:36 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 4:37 with Wyatt splashing Ryback in the corner. The crowd chanted “Feed Me More” as Ryback to back to his feet. He surprised Wyatt with a superkick then a big splash for two. Meat-Hook clothesline, but then The Wyatt Family got involved, distracting the ref and taking out Ryback. Sister Abigail for the win.

WINNER: Wyatt, at 7:30. I guess the interference works to the story the announcers were telling, that the Wyatt Family will do anything to help Bray win the Rumble match. The match itself was solid.

The interference of the Wyatts was replayed. Bray shouted more of his rantings off-mic at ringside as the group’s music played.

[Commercial Break]

4 – STARDUST vs. TITUS O’NEIL

Titus did an inset interview talking up his chances in the Royal Rumble match. Stardust tried to weasel away from O’Neil, but it didn’t work. Big boot out of the corner by Titus. Stardust ended up coming back and putting a hurting on O’Neil outside the ring. Back in, a shoulder tackle floored Stardust. Big boot did the same. Corner splash from Titus, but a DDT out of nowhere put O’Neil down for two. Byron Saxton mentioned he was a classmate of O’Neil’s at the University of Florida. Titus picked Stardust off the top rope and delivered Clash of the Titus all in one motion for the pinfall.

WINNER: O’Neil, at 3:04. I’m still not sure what this feud is about. The finish was cool.

They replayed the finish in slow-mo.

– A production assistant was going over some notes with Kalisto backstage. We’ll hear from Kalisto, next.

[Commercial Break]

– The announcers again hyped the WWE Network.

– Renee Young was standing by with Kalisto. She asked him if he was mentally prepared for one of the most pivotal moments of his career. Kalisto said in Mexico, Alberto Del Rio is on par with Mil Mascaras, Rey Mysterio, and Eddy Guerrero. They’re shoe-horning Rey and Eddy into every Kalisto promo, aren’t they? Kalisto talked about David vs. Goliath and said he’s already beaten Del Rio twice. Del Rio walked onto the scene and said Kalisto’s wins against him were flukes. The rest of the League of Nations appeared behind Kalisto. They bullied him around and held him so Sheamus could deliver the Brogue Kick. “Now let’s get Roman Reigns, yeah?” said Sheamus.

– Roman Reigns emerged from the crowd for the main event. He did some mic work prior to the match, feigning surprise about Vince McMahon forcing him into the #1 slot in the Royal Rumble. He said he’d walk into the Rumble and champ, and walk out the same. He also said he liked his chances against the League of Nations tonight. Match is next.

[Commercial Break]

5 – ROMAN REIGNS vs. THE LEAGUE OF NATIONS – 4-ON-1 HANDICAP MATCH

Shoulder knockdown of Rusev by Reigns. Reigns then low-bridged Rusev out of the ring. Reigns kept his head on a swivel, but that wasn’t even enough. Rusev eventually got on the offensive and gave Reigns a fallaway slam. With Reigns down, Rusev laid in the boots to his back. Del Rio then choked him on the bottom rope while the ref’s attention was diverted. Reigns fought back against Sheamus, and hit him with a big clothesline. Both men were down, four minutes into the match. Rusev tagged in but missed a splash. Reigns clobbered Rusev with clotheslines in the corner. Flying clothesline was next. As he prepared for the Superman punch, the other League of Nations members tripped up Reigns and held him down. The referee called for the bell.

WINNER: Reigns, via disqualification, at 4:56.

Superkick by Rusev to Reigns. Before he could apply the Accolade, The Usos ran down to make the save. Reigns finally recovered and did some more damage himself. That is, until The Wyatt Family logo flashed across the screen and the Wyatts appeared surrounding the ring. Reigns did well for himself until Braun Strowman stepped up. Strowman powered Reigns over the top rope and to ringside. Boot from Luke Harper and a side-kick from Erick Rowan. Wyatt whispered something into Strowman’s ear. When Reigns was rolled back into the ring, Strowman downed Reigns with a dominator. Wyatt demanded they pick Reigns up, so that he could finish Reigns off with Sister Abigail. The show signed off with the Wyatt Family posing over Reigns.

Did you watch Thursday’s Smackdown episode? Send your 0-10 score & Reax to pwtorch@gmail.com for our TV Reax feature.

(Greg Parks has been covering WWE Smackdown for PWTorch.com since January of 2007. He is the host of “Moonlighting with Greg Parks,” a PWTorch VIP-exclusive audio show posted each weekend. Follow him on Twitter @gregmparks for live Tweeting during Raw, Impact, and PPVs, as well as other bits of wisdom. Comments, questions and feedback are welcome, and can be sent to g_man9784@yahoo.com.)