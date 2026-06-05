2006 WWE SMACKDOWN TV WALK-THRU (1-15-2016): The episode where current Death Riders partners Ambrose (Moxley) & Neville (Pac) battled Kevin Owens & Sheamus, plus Alberto, Becky, Dudleys, Brie

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We are marching through our WWE Smackdown reports from the year 2016…

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 15, 2016

TAPED 1/13 IN LAFAYETTE, LA. AT THE CAJUNDOME

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

[HOUR ONE]

-After the Smackdown opening, Mauro Ranallo introduced the show. Along with Jerry Lawler and Byron Saxton, they previewed the top scheduled matches.

-Renee Young stood in the parking garage of the arena awaiting the expected arrival of Dean Ambrose. Renee said she heard from multiple sources he wanted to address Kevin Owens. An old pick-up truck arrived at a dangerous speed and skidded to a stop. Out came Ambrose from the passenger side. The pickup sped away. Dean told Renee, as he did a Shinsuke Nakamura stride into the arena, that he wants to speak directly to Owens. His music played and he made his way to the ring.

Ranallo said, “The Cajun Dome has become the Ambrose Asylum.” In that weird “big market snobbishness” that WWE often displays, they said they were at the Cajun Dome in “cajun country,” but never said Lafayette, Louisiana. They showed a clip of the brawl on Monday between Owens and Ambrose. Ambrose asked for a drum roll. He was a bit surprised that he could have a drum roll upon request like that. He then realized that he needed Owens out there before he made his announcement so he called off the drum roll. After a few seconds of silence, Lawler said, “That (request) didn’t work as well as the drum roll.” Ambrose said “oh well” and asked for the drum roll again. He then announced he wanted a Last Man Standing match with Owens. He said if Owens wants to take the title off of him, he try to put him down and keep him down, which no one has ever done.

Instead of Owens, out walked Sheamus. When Maura said that wasn’t Owens, Lawler congratulated him for recognizing the obvious. Sheamus said he isn’t Owens because Owens is way more tan than him. He said he must feel so excited jumping around like a little kid, but just like a little kid, he’s starting to annoy him and all other adults in the arena. Sheamus told Dean he lives in a fantasy world, but “this isn’t fantasy, this is reality.” Dean said: “You formed the League of Nations treehouse friendship club and you say I live in fantasyland.” Sheamus said they never got to finish the brawl they started last Monday on Raw. He said he hates to start a fight and not finish. He said he doesn’t want to wait for the tag team match tonight, so he’s headed to the ring to embarrass him and leave a mark on his face that will last forever. Dean said he’d help him out with some physical therapy where he’ll beat on him until he cries. He called him to the ring.

Out came Kevin Owens to his music, rubbing his chin and soaking up what he just overheard. He said he doesn’t care what kind of match they have. He said no matter the stip, Dean isn’t walking out, period. “Dean, consider your challenge accepted,” he said. He said that’s at the Rumble, but as far as tonight goes, he’s outnumbered. Sheamus and Dean approached Dean from opposite sides. Dean turned to Owens, so Sheamus jumped him from behind. Neville ran out to even the odds to a much too small pop. He threw Owens into the ringside barrier. Sheamus and Dean retreated, with Sheamus talking Dean into waiting until later.

-Saxton plugged the Dudleys vs. Erick Rowan & Luke Harper in a tables match. Saxton said it’s their first time on Smackdown in four years. [c]

-Saxton reviewed some Twitter comments from Reigns and Sheamus.

(WK Reax: This is why Twitter should be used by wrestlers when in character playing into storylines, not contradicting them like Triple H and Stephanie McMahon do for self-serving purposes, or Wade Barrett whose Twitter handle is his real name – Stu Bennett – and his bio under his name says he plays the role of wrestler Wade Barrett on TV. Gives fans a story to believe in, and don’t unnecessarily and needlessly contradict on social media the portrayal wrestlers project on TV. People believe Kevin Owens is much like his on-air persona because he doesn’t contradict it on social media, and it makes watching him on TV more believable.)

(1) THE DUDLEY BOYZ vs. ERICK ROWAN & LUKE HARPER

So glad to hear Mauro refer to the tables as “furniture” and not “toys” before the Dudleys-Wyatt Family match on Smackdown. Rowan & Harper attacked the Dudleys from behind after they “appeared seemingly out of nowhere,” as described by Mauro. The Dudleys came back and D-Von landed a headbutt to Harper’s crotch, the most unsportsmanlike babyface move in wrestling. Mauro said Harper just had his Golden Globes tarnished. Harper came back with a super kick as Devon was setting up a table. They cut to a break with Harper and Rowan gloating. [c]

Back from the break, the heel duo was still in control. Lawler wondered if it counted as a win if someone was slammed through their announce table. Bubba avoided a charge by Rowan at ringside, how ran into the ringside steps. Bubba then shoved Harper off the ringside steps through a table at ringside for the win.

WINNERS: Dudleys in 6:00.

-After the match, Braum Strowman joined Harper and Rowan in beating up the Dudleys. They threw Devon through a table in the corner of the ring. Great intensity by Mauro during the beatdown. At ringside, they beat up Bubba and then cleared the announce table of the monitors because they want to hurt Bubba, but not too much. Then they set up two more tables in front of the announce table. They brought Bubba up onto the announce table and then chokeslammed him through the two at ringside. More great amplification and intensity by Mauro in calling the spot.

-They shifted to a clip of the Alberto Del Rio upset loss to Kalisto last Monday on Raw.

-Jo Jo interviewed Kalisto regarding his first defense of the U.S. Title later. Kalisto said he never thought he could succeed in the land of giants, but then he saw Eddie Guerrero’s success and then he saw Rey Mysterio eliminate 29 other Superstars in the Royal Rumble in 2006 and went on to become champion at WrestleMania, it gave him hope. He said he plans to stay U.S. Champion.

(WK Reax: Good to see Kalisto reference Rey this time in addition to Eddie. I was thinking Rey was persona non grata because of his Lucha Underground affiliation now. It’s valuable for Kalisto to frame himself as following in Rey’s footsteps. He’s really good already at cutting basic earnest underdog hard-working babyface interviews.) [c]

-Announcers reviewed Stephanie’s Tweet saying anyone can win the Rumble, and then Dolph Ziggler saying Steph is right and it could be him.

(2) SOCIAL OUTCASTS (Heath Slater & Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel & Adam Rose) vs. DAMIEN SANDOW & GOLDUST & JACK SWAGGER & ZACK RYDER

Lots of fast-paced action and tags in and out. Best stay active when you put basically eight lower-mid-card wrestlers out there at once without any additional backstory to invest the crowd. When the action picked up, Lawler said: “It’s like your Twitter feed when you start retweeting. Things are going crazy.” In the end, Slater took a cheap shot at Ryder and then Bo gave Ryder his Bo-dog finisher for the win. Mauro said that win could “break the Internet.” Lawler said it could be the start of something big. The announcers missed or ignored that the punch from the outside by Slater was what led to the finish.

WINNERS: Social Outcasts in 4:00.

(WK Reax: Poor Zack Ryder. You know his heart sunk a little when producers told him, of the four people on his team, he was doing the clean job to Bo.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside who updated John Cena’s surgery on his shoulder. Saxton said that unbelievably the next day Cena was rehabbing already. [c]

-They went to the announcers at ringside who threw to a three minute video recap of the “One vs. All” angle on Raw on Monday.

-Renee Young interviewed Alberto Del Rio. She asked him about the thunderous response from the WWE Universe when Kalisto beat him for the U.S. Title. He said he “could care less” who those people cheer for. He meant he could NOT care less. He said he will crush that little mosquito and take back what is his.

-Kalisto’s ring entrance took place. [c]

-Saxton showed various Tweets from wrestlers talking about aiming for gold at the Royal Rumble.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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(3) ALBERTO DEL RIO vs. KALISTO – U.S. Title match

As Kalisto continued to pump his fist into the air, Lawler said, “Enough already, you’re making me tired.” Eden Stiles did formal ring introductions.

[HOUR TWO]

Del Rio attacked aggressively at the bell. Mauro managed to get a Leondaro DiCaprio Golden Globe reference in early in this match. Lawler said Kalisto’s five minutes of fame is just about up. Mauro spoke about calling a Del Rio MMA fight in Pride 12 years ago in Japan. Del Rio went for Kalisto’s mask. Lawler said he’s never seen Kalisto and Hornswoggle at the same time. Del Rio worked over Kalisto’s shoulder for the first five minutes of the match. Lawler said Del Rio should finish him off, but Saxton said that’s easier said than done. Kalisto began his comeback, but Del Rio side-stepped him as he charged and Kalisto went shoulder-first into the ringpost. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Del Rio continued to work over Kalisto’s arm. Wade Barrett came to ringside. Kalisto head scissored Del Rio off the top rope in a surprise move to stop Del Rio’s relentless attack. Mauro praised Kalisto’s fighting spirit. Del Rio side-stepped a springboard corkscrew and then kicked Kalisto in the side of the head for a near fall. Kalisto made another short comeback, cut short by Del Rio at 12:00. Barrett distracted Kalisto by teasing a run-in, and Del Rio then applied a cross arm breaker mid-ring. Mauro said he can’t believe he hasn’t tapped out yet and said he is showing incredible fighting spirit. Kalisto made it to the bottom rope to force a break.

Del Rio flew at Kalisto, but Kalisto moved. Del Rio ended at ringside. Kalisto dove through the ropes, but Barrett helped Del Rio avoid a flying Kalisto dive through the ropes. Kalisto almost caught his legs on the ropes on the dive. Del Rio threw Kalisto back into the ring and applied the cross arm-breaker for the immediately tapout. Mauro said Kalisto’s U.S. Title reign lasted about as long as a New Year’s Resolution.

WINNER: Del Rio to regain the U.S. Title in 15:00.

(WK Reax: Although Del Rio regained his title so quickly, he was a strong heel in his approach and Kalisto showed great “fighting spirit,” as Mauro said a couple times. Kalisto came out of this stronger, even if he did lose the belt back so quickly. WWE wants to keep Del Rio strong, but also wanted to elevate Kalisto and have a nice one week show-to-show storyline, and that was accomplished here.)

[c]

-They went to the announcers who reflected on the U.S. Title change, and then threw to the Sting Hall of Fame video package. Mauro called him “The Face of WCW.” Mauro then plugged ticket sales for the Hall of Fame going on sale the next day.

-Renee interviewed Becky Lynch. A clip aired of Charlotte’s post-match attack. Lynch was broken up and said it really got her down that Charlotte, her one-time friend, did that to her. Then a clip aired of Lynch attacking Charlotte to get revenge. That brought a smile to Lynch’s face. She said she’s proposing a match at the Royal Rumble. She said this time Charlotte can bring the whole Flair clan because she’s ready for their shenanigans. [c]

(4) BRIE BELLA (w/Alicia Fox) vs. BECKY LYNCH

Brie got in a flurry of roundhouse kicks, but Becky came back with her Disarm Her for the clean tapout win.

WINNER: Lynch via tapout in 3:00. [c]

-WWE Fact: Before he was a WWE Superstars, Sheamus acted person security for U2’s Bono.

(5) SHEAMUS & KEVIN OWENS vs. NEVILLE & DEAN AMBROSE

Sheamus came out first followed by Kevin Owens. Then Neville and finally Ambrose. Fans held up “Mauro Rules” signs. After the action spilled to ringside in a four-way fight, they cut to a break at 1:00. [c]

Owens and Sheamus dominate the early minutes against Ambrose. Neville got the hot-tag and went to work on Owens. Later Owens interfered illegally and then tagged in and took over on Neville. Owens yelled at the announcers and told them to watch him and learn something. Lawler said Neville has a face only a fist could love. Owens gave Neville a released German suplex and then set up his charge in the corner, but Neville moved and then gave Owens a German suplex. Neville crawled over to hot-tag Ambrose. Sheamus also tagged in.

Ambrose gave Sheamus a running forearm and then a barrage of punches and chops. Then Ambrose hit a tornado DDT and a flying elbowdrop for a near fall, broken up by Owens. Sheamus tried for a White Noise, but Ambrose escaped. Owens kicked Ambrose from the ring apron, then Sheamus his White Noise for a near fall. Sheamus tagged in Owens, telling him to finish him off. Ambrose countered a Pop Up Powerbomb with a huracanrana. Then he dove through the ropes on Owens at ringside. Sheamus threw Ambrose into the ringside steps twice. Owens then dropped the lid of the announce table on Ambrose. That was finally enough for the ref to DQ the heels.

WINNERS: Ambrose & Neville via DQ in 14:00.

-After the match, Owens removed the monitors because he wanted to hurt Ambrose, but not too badly. Owens then put the base of the ringside steps to the side the table. Owens told Sheamus to powerbomb Ambrose. Neville dove over the top rope onto both heels. “To the rescue!” declared Mauro. In the ring, Ambrose gave Owens a DDT. Neville then begged Ambrose to let him land the Red Arrow. Ambrose dragged Owens into position and Neville landed it. The show ended with Ambrose’s music playing as he celebrated with Neville.

(WK Reax: Good main event tag. The heels after like heels, the babyface stood tall in the end with their music playing.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The Triple Main Event format was probably not pushed enough during the show. This show was missing promos with the main event wrestlers to build anticipation and better set the stage for the emotions involved in the match-up. A good second week for the new announcing trio. Lawler seems more engaged getting to be a heel commentator again.