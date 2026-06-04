FREE PODCAST 6/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Expect the Unexpected Dead Set including Santana vs. Hot Sauce, Price vs. Underwood, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland tell you what to expect from Expect the Unexpected Wrestling, a clunkily named promotion whose latest offering – Dead Set – is a very, very good show action-wise, but dragged down by an excess of heel triumphs and a disappointing development in the title scene. But among the good wrestling is Mike Santana defending the World Title against Hot Sauce Tracy Williams, Alec Price and Juni Underwood collide in a match where their own mothers couldn’t tell them apart, the heretofore unknown Harlon Abbot tears the house down against Matt Mako, and more. Plus, will there be a match between AEW and TNA contracted talent here in the near future? For VIP listeners, it’s a special angle recap covering the unfortunate disintegration of Mane Event in House of Glory Wrestling.
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