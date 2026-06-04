FREE PODCAST 6/3 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Keller & Lilly react to chaotic end to Ospreay-Davis main event, return of Mercedes Mode, MJF vs. Rush, Briscoe vs. Lio, Knight vs. Speedball (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Darrin Lilly to review AEW Dynamite with chat and email interactions throughout. They open with a discussion about the chaotic end to Ospreay-Davis main event and ask if it was just too much, plus the return of Mercedes Mode, MJF vs. Rush, Mark Briscoe vs. Lio Rush, Kevin Knight vs. Speedball, and more.

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